After the completion of his third round on Saturday, Bryson DeChambeau stated that the recent actions of Brooks Koepka will be something "the Tour needs to handle."

Bryson DeChambeau: “I Think That’s Something The Tour Needs To Handle”

The Bryson DeChambeau vs. Brooks Koepka feud has continued this week at the Memorial Tournament, with DeChambeau having multiple fans escorted off the premises during Friday’s second round, specifically for yelling “Brooksy!”

After hearing about the incident, Koepka released a video on Twitter, offering cases of beer to any fans that were asked to leave the tournament.

Recently, a video was leaked of an unaired interview with Koepka where the American couldn’t contain his disgust at his fellow countryman, rolling his eyes as DeChambeau walked past the four-time Major champion.

When asked about the clip of Koepka offering out beer, DeChambeau revealed that he had not seen it, but said that his agent had been in contact with the PGA Tour.

“I think that’s something that the Tour needs to handle, it’s something I can’t control. I tried to take the high road numerous times and I think that, from my perspective, I’ll continue to keep doing so and people are going to do what they want to do. So it is what it is.

Related: WATCH: Bryson DeChambeau Hits Monster Drive At Memorial

“The game has always been played in a certain way. I think golf is changing, it’s evolving, so there’s going to come a time where it is going to be like this and if I’m the person to take the brunt of it and whatever, you know, great. I’m happy that there’s more conversations about me because of the PIP Fund.”

The PIP Fund (Player Impact Program) was set up at the beginning of 2021, with the system being designed to compensate players who are judged to drive fan and sponsor engagement. The programme will hand out a total of $40m in bonuses.