The American is highly regarded as one of the game's best putters, but has come in for criticism with his selections.

Brad Faxon Reveals Controversial Top 10 Putters List

Eight-time PGA Tour winner Brad Faxon has come in for criticism on Twitter after selecting his ‘Top 10 Best Putters List’.

The American built a reputation as one of the game’s best putters, highlighted by him leading the PGA Tour in Putting Average in 1996, 1999, and 2000.

Fans argued that he missed himself off of the list, while others were more critical of his inclusions, or lack thereof.

Faxon picked Tiger Woods as his best putter, with Rory McIlroy sneaking in at number ten.

Rory McIlroy‘s inclusion has caused controversy among fans, not least because Faxon coaches the Northern Irishman.

Not renowned for his putting skills, Faxon’s selection of McIlroy surprised fans.

Alongside McIlroy’s name, Faxon has added “call me crazy”.

Also causing a stir online is the fact that Faxon hasn’t included any women on the list.

Ladies European Tour professional Meg MacLaren quote tweeted Faxon’s original tweet, criticising and challenging the American’s decision.

“Time after time, through complete silence, we’re told that our abilities and achievements as golfers don’t matter to the average golf fan,” she tweeted to her followers.

“That they are less important, because they weren’t achieved by a man”.

At second in Faxon’s list is Ben Crenshaw, suggesting he “looked the best doing it”.

He followed up Seve Ballesteros in third place, who “looked second best to Ben”.

Tom Watson came in at fourth, while Bobby Locke and Jack Nicklaus included at fifth and sixth respectively on the list.

Faxon selected Seve’s best friend Jose Maria Olazabal as his seventh best putter, with Billy Casper and Bobby Jones in eighth and ninth, before the controversial inclusion of Rory McIlroy.

The master putter also adds ten runner-ups, with the likes of Bernhard Langer, Gary Player, and Jason Day narrowly missing out.