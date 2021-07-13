Barbasol Championship Golf Betting Tips 2021

Who will win the Barbasol Championship on the PGA Tour this week?
The $3.5m Barbasol Championship in Kentucky provides gainful employment for those not qualified for a trip to Sandwich and the winner will need a hot putter as Jim Herman had to go to 26 under par when the tournament was last played in 2019.
Although there are three Major champions in the field, John Daly, Charl Schwartzel and Jason Dufner, their great days came a long while ago and not many of the 132 runners are overly reliable.
This is the third time Keene Trace, a 7328-yard par 72 with a tough finish, plays host to the Barbasol – not played last year because of Covid – and though journeyman Herman arrives as defending champion, there’s not much on the credit side in his current form to suggest he can repeat.
Three we know to be in decent nick because they shared fourth spot at the John Deere Classic behind 55/1 winner Lucas Glover on Sunday are Luke List, Adam Schenk and Scott Brown.
Much preferred is List who has three other top tens on his 2021 CV to back up last week’s prominent effort.
They came in Wells Fargo, Torrey Pines, both in far stronger fields than this one, and Puntacana.
On the debit side, the 36-year-old from Seattle has yet to win in 194 attempts and this will be his first look at Keene Trace.
Consistency is not his middle name either but this is a golden opportunity to get off the mark.
Also looking for a breakthrough is Irishman Seamus Power who started the year badly but has got up a real head of steam with five good showings (9-19-19-8-8) in a row.
He must be full of confidence for this easier job.
In his prime, 2011 Masters champion Schwartzel would romp this but his career stalled with a wrist injury that wouldn’t mend.
The South African has been showing a bit of his old form this year, taking second place with friend Louis Oosthuizen in the New Orleans pairs event and placing third at the Byron Nelson.
Top-20s at the US Open and Wells Fargo were encouraging too.
He has a solid chance as do Europeans Tom Lewis, Henrik Norlander and Korn Ferry Tour star Stephan Jaeger while cases can also be made for last year’s Pebble Beach winner Nick Taylor, Chesson Hadley, Hudson Swafford, JT Poston and Richy Werenski.
Last year’s Barracuda winner Werenski, runner-up in the first Barbasol to be played at Keene Trace in 2018, is unpredictable but might be worth an interest.
