Here we take a look at the Sky and BBC TV and radio coverage of this year's Open Championship from Royal St George's.

Open Championship TV Coverage 2021

The Open Championship returns in 2021 after getting cancelled in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The venue remains at Royal St George’s and Shane Lowry is once again the defending champion for an event that should provide some high-quality golf action.

It has been 10 years since the Open went to the Kent golf course, and Darren Clarke emerged victorious by three-strokes back in 2011.

Jon Rahm will look to win back-to-back Majors after victory at the US Open, and Phil Mickelson, who came second in 2011, will try to add to his PGA Championship win earlier this year.

Sadly Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama will not be in the field after testing positive for Covid.

So where can you watch it? Well we have all the details below. Alternatively also take a look at our Open Championship Live Stream guide too.

Open Championship TV Coverage 2021

Once again, Sky Sports will have full TV coverage of The Open, which will be their fifth year tournament after they took over from the BBC in 2016 at Troon.

Sky will have live coverage for all four rounds starting from the opening tee shot at 6.30am on Thursday, all the way to the conclusion at 7pm on Sunday.

Sky Sports Open Championship TV Times

Live TV Coverage of all four rounds on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event (Timings BST subject to change)

At the moment Sky has some great deals on Sky Sports for those looking to upgrade and those looking sign up to Sky for the first time.

You can get all eight Sky Sports Channels in HD for just £22 a month which not only includes all the golf action, but you can also watch the football, cricket, Formula 1, NFL and a whole host of other sporting events.

BBC Open Championship TV Times

The BBC will be showing highlight shows on each day for a couple of hours. You can also stay up to date with the action via the BBC sport website which will have live text updates on each day.

Thursday, 15 July – First round

20:00-22:00 – BBC Two

Friday, 16 July – Second round

20:00-22:00 – BBC Two

Saturday, 17 July – Third round

20:00-22:00 – BBC Two

Sunday, 18 July – Final round

20:00-22:00 – BBC Two

Open Championship Radio Coverage 2021

BBC Radio 5 Live will have extensive coverage of this year’s tournament across both 5 Live Sports Extra and 5 Live main. Expect to hear from Golf Correspondent Iain Carter, Andrew Cotter and Jay Townsend.

BBC Radio 5 Live Open Championship Times

Thursday, 15 July – First round

12:00-20:00 – BBC Radio 5 Live

Friday, 16 July – Second round

12:00-20:00 – BBC Radio 5 Live

Saturday, 17 July – Third round

12:00-20:00 – BBC Radio 5 Live

Sunday, 18 July – Final round

12:00-19:00 – BBC Radio 5 Live

For all the latest Open news, check the Golf Monthly website.