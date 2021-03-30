Here is all the information you will need for this week's Augusta National Women's Amateur.

Augusta National Women’s Amateur Preview

After being cancelled in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Augusta National Women’s Amateur will be returning on the 31st March – 3rd April, a week prior to The Masters.

In it’s inaugural event in 2019, current LPGA Tour player, and former world amateur number one, Jennifer Kupcho claimed the title by four shots from Maria Fassi.

This year, 82 of the top female players in amateur golf will descend on Augusta to try and etch their name into the record books.

Fred Ridley, Chairman of Augusta National Golf Club and the Masters Tournament, said: “On behalf of the membership at Augusta National, it is my distinct honour and privilege to welcome these talented competitors to the 2021 Augusta National Women’s Amateur.

“While the wait for the return of this championship has been longer than expected, the excitement generated by the sportsmanship and competitive spirit showcased in the inaugural edition still resonates with us today. We look forward to hosting this elite field come spring and showcasing the future of the women’s game.”

Format

The format for the event will be 54 holes of stroke play, with the first two rounds taking place on the Island and Bluff nines, at Champions Retreat Golf Club on Wednesday 31st March and Thursday 1st April.

After the two rounds have been completed, there will be a cut; with the top 30 players advancing to the final day at the famous Augusta National.

Although there is a cut, the entire field will get to play Augusta National for an official practice round on the Friday 2nd April, before the final round takes place the following day. Ties will be determined by a sudden-death playoff.

Nine of the world’s top 10 amateur golfers will be featuring among the 82-strong field; with Rose Zhang, the world’s top-ranked women’s amateur player, among the favourites.

The 17-year old senior at Pacific Academy Irvine, who won the 2020 US Women’s Amateur, finished tied for 17th at the 2019 staging of the event.

Zoe Campos and Kaitlyn Papp are returning to this year’s competition as the best finishers from 2019; the pair both managed a tied-fifth finish.

From the United Kingdom, the English quartet of Annabell Fuller, Lily May Humphreys, Emily Toy and Isobel Wardle, along with Northern Ireland’s Olivia Mehaffey feature.

Augusta National Women’s Amateur Qualifying Criteria

1. Reigning US Women’s Amateur Champion

2. Reigning Ladies’ British Open Amateur Champion

3. Reigning Women’s Asia-Pacific Amateur Champion

4. Reigning Girls’ British Open Amateur Champion

5. Reigning US Girls’ Junior Champion

6. Reigning Girls Junior PGA Champion

7. Past champions of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur within the last five years

8. The 30 highest ranked players from the United States of America based on the prior year’s (2020) final Women’s World Amateur Golf Ranking, not otherwise qualified

9. After qualifications 1-8 above, the 30 highest ranked players not otherwise qualified, as listed on the prior year’s (2020) final Women’s World Amateur Golf Ranking

10. Players receiving special invitations of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur Committee

11. After qualifications 1-10 above, players that accepted invitations to the 2020 Augusta National Women’s Amateur, not otherwise qualified

How To Watch

NBC Sports will provide three hours of live coverage of the final round round from Augusta National Golf Club from 12 – 3pm EDT (5pm – 8pm UK time) on 3rd April.

The Golf Channel will also deliver highlights, live reports and on-site coverage during the first two competitive rounds at Champions Retreat. Additionally, Golf Channel’s “Live

From the Masters” will commence on Friday, from Augusta National.

The final round on Saturday will also be televised on Sky Sports from 5pm to 8pm.