Pebble Beach returns to our screens this week on the PGA Tour. Who do we think will do well?

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Betting Tips 2021

The PGA Tour returns to Monterrey Peninsula this week for the Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

This week’s event will look different without the pro-am format and just two courses – Pebble Beach and Spyglass Hill.

Last year, Nick Taylor pipped Phil Mickelson to win his second PGA Tour title, so who do we think will win this time?

Francesco Molinari 4 points each way at 22/1 with 888Sport

The California resident has started 2021 very bright with back-to-back top-10s. Needs a big year to get back into the Ryder Cup team, which we all know he is more than capable of doing. He makes his tournament debut but was T16th at the Pebble Beach US Open in 2019.

Alex Noren 3 points each way at 60/1 with Bet365

Molinari's fellow European Ryder Cupper and former world top-10 player also could do with a strong year to make the side again. Noren led the Farmers Insurance Open after round one and finished T37th eventually. After a week off his game could be right where he needs it to be.

Peter Malnati 2 points each way at 66/1 with 888Sport

The American was T11th here last year and comes in on a very decent run of form after a 2nd at the Sanderson Farms and T5th at the Shriners Open late last year. Malnati was also T10th at Torrey Pines two weeks ago.

Rory Sabbatini 1 point each way at 80/1 with 888Sport

The Slovakian missed the cut in Phoenix after an opening 77 but a Friday 64 gives some hope for a good week at Pebble Beach. He has had a T12 and a T10 already this year and will have good vibes this week after a decent 2019 US Open where he made a hole-in-one on the 12th.

Patrick Cantlay is tournament favourite this week whilst the bookies also fancy the likes of Paul Casey and Daniel Berger.

