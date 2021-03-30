The first Major of the year is here! Who will triumph at Mission Hills?
ANA Inspiration Golf Betting Tips 2021
Mission Hills in Rancho Mirage, California once again hosts the ANA Inspiration as the first Major of 2021 is upon us.
Mirim Lee defends the title she won in September, when she defeated Brooke Henderson and Nelly Korda in a playoff.
So who will win? Check out our tips…
Lexi Thompson 4 points each way at 14/1 with Bet365
The American is the best-value favourite so is hard to ignore at this price, especially considering the fact that she was T2nd at the Kia Classic this past weekend. Lexi won here in 2014, her only Major to date, and nearly won again in 2017 when she was infamously penalised four strokes during the final round. Lexi was fourth last time out at the ANA too, and is well overdue a victory having gone winless since June 2019.
Minjee Lee 3 points each way at 22/1 with 888Sport
The Australian is yet to win a Major but was T3 here in 2017 and was also 3rd at the Women’s Open last year. The World No.10 is in great form after a T5 last week and she is certainly capable of winning a Major after eight titles as a pro, including five wins on the LPGA Tour.
Ariya Jutanugarn 2 points each way at 55/1 with 888Sport
The Thai made her first start of 2021 last week with a very decent T21 after closing out 2020 with a T10 at the Tour Championship. The former World No.1 and two-time Major winner has been fourth here twice – seems very long at these odds.
Mel Reid 1 point each way at 100/1 with Bet365
Reid won her maiden LPGA Tour title last year and was also T7 at the ANA, proving to herself, which I’m sure she already knew, that she can compete and defeat the world’s best players over on the other side of the pond. She arrives in great form after a good week at the Kia Classic where a final round of 77 cost her a chance of a podium finish.
