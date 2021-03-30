The first Major of the year is here! Who will triumph at Mission Hills?

ANA Inspiration Golf Betting Tips 2021

Mission Hills in Rancho Mirage, California once again hosts the ANA Inspiration as the first Major of 2021 is upon us.

Mirim Lee defends the title she won in September, when she defeated Brooke Henderson and Nelly Korda in a playoff.

So who will win? Check out our tips…

ANA Inspiration Golf Betting Tips 2021