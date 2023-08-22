Tour Championship 2023: All 30 Qualifiers And Where They Start At East Lake

Here's how the final 30 players in the FedExCup standings after the BMW Championship will begin the Tour Championship

Rory McIlroy claims his third FedExCup title
Rory McIlroy claims his third FedExCup title
(Image credit: Getty Images)
James Nursey
By James Nursey
published

Viktor Hovland was the toast of the BMW Championship after his course-record 61 to pip Scottie Scheffler but it is the World No.1 who will tee off in the best position in the Tour Championship after the 30-man field was confirmed.

The season's lucrative Playoff finale for the $18m first prize will once again feature a staggered start beginning in the first round at East Lake in Atlanta where Scheffler starts top of the leaderboard at 10-under before a ball is even hit following the first two Playoffs events.

That's because the FedExCup points leader begins the championship at 10-under par and the No. 2 player, Hovland, will start at 8-under.

The No. 3 player, Rory McIlroy, starts at 7-under, the No. 4 player starts at 6-under and the No. 5 player starts at 5-under.

Players listed 6-10 start at 4-under, players 11-15 start at 3-under, golfers 16-20 start at 2-under, those 21-25 start at 1-under; and players 26-30 start at even par.

At the end of Sunday, the player with the lowest stroke total over 72 holes when combined with his FedExCup starting strokes will be crowned the FedExCup champion, be credited with an official victory at the Tour Championship, earn a bonus of $18m and a five-year PGA Tour exemption.

Scheffler is in the box seat going into Thursday's first round after a consistent season with two wins from 22 event plus two runner-up finishes, 16 top tens and 20 top 25 finishes as he has pocketed over $21m in prize money. 

After the American, Hovland starts on eight-under after two wins, one runner-up place and eight top 10s from 22 events for just over $14.1m in prize money. Then next is McIlroy on seven-under with two wins , two runner-up finishes and 12 top 10s from 17 events for $13.9m as he defends his title.

Viktor Hofland lifts the BMW Championship

BMW Championship winner Viktor Hovland starts at 8-under, two back of Scheffler

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jon Rahm starts at six-under teeing off with McIlroy after four wins from 19 events for $16.5m in a season that has included one missed cut and one withdrawal. 

In-form Lucas Glover, who won back to back recently, starts at five-under before Max Homa, Patrick Cantlay, Brian Harman, Wyndham Clark and Matt Fitzpatrick start at four-under.

For all the jockeying for position over 72 holes at Olympia Fields Country Club in the BMW, only Fitzpatrick - who has over $8.1m prize money this season - was able to play his way into the Tour Championship as the field was cut from 50 to the final 30.

Despite starting the final round as joint leader, Fitzpatrick, who shot 66, had no complaints with Hovland's win, he said. “Just really pleased again that I played really well final round in contention with world No. 1, and I didn't lose it. Someone else came from behind and won it.”

After Fitzpatrick and Co. tee off , then it is Tommy Fleetwood, Russell Henley, Keegan Bradley, Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele at three-under.

Tom Kim, Sungjae Im, Tony Finau, Corey Conners and Si Woo Kim are two-under. Taylor Moore, Nick Taylor, Adam Schenk, Collin Morikawa and Jason Day are one-under. While Sam Burns, Emiliano Grillo, Tyrrell Hatton, Jordan Spieth and Sepp Straka start level par.

Tour Championship starting scores:

  • -10 Scottie Scheffler
  • -8 Viktor Hovland
  • -7 Rory McIlroy
  • -6 Jon Rahm
  • -5 Lucas Glover
  • -4 Max Homa, Patrick Cantlay, Brian Harman, Wyndham Clark, Matt Fitzpatrick
  • -3 Tommy Fleetwood, Russell Henley, Keegan Bradley, Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele
  • -2 Tom Kim, Sungjae Im, Tony Finau, Corey Conners, Si Woo Kim
  • -1 Taylor Moore, Nick Taylor, Adam Schenk, Collin Morikawa, Jason Day
  • E Sam Burns, Emiliano Grillo, Tyrrell Hatton, Jordan Spieth, Sepp Straka
James Nursey
James Nursey
Contributor

James Nursey is a freelance contributor to Golf Monthly after spending over 20 years as a sports reporter in newspapers. During a 17-year career with the Daily Mirror, he covered mainly football but reported from The Open annually and also covered a Ryder Cup and three US Opens. He counts a pre-tournament exclusive with Justin Rose at Merion in 2013 as one of his most memorable as the Englishman went on to win his first Major and later repeated much of the interview in his winner’s speech.  Now, after choosing to leave full-time work in newspapers, James, who is a keen single-figure player, is writing about golf more.  His favourite track is the Old Course after attending St Andrews University but has since played mainly at Edgbaston, where he is a member. James’ golfing highlights include a hole-in-one and previously winning the club championship and scratch knock-out at Edgbaston. He is also an active member of the Association of Golf Writers and Press Golfing Society, for whom he has represented in matches. But he is just as happy hitting balls or playing the odd hole with his young daughter at their local club Shrewsbury.

James is currently playing: 
Driver: Ping G400
3 wood: Ping i20
Hybrid: Ping i20
Irons: Ping i500 4-SW
Wedges: Ping Glide forged 50, 56
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour
Ball: Titleist ProVIx

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸