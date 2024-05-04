Tiger Woods' Sun Day Red Teases Release Of 'All Things Red' Collection
Tiger Woods' Sun Day Red brand launched in February, with his first line of products released to the public in early May
Following the successful release of its first line of products, Tiger Wood's new clothing brand - Sun Day Red - has announced a new 'All Things Red' collection.
Having ended his long-time partnership with Nike, Woods collaborated with TaylorMade to launch his standalone golf apparel and merchandise company in February.
Dubbed Sun Day Red, the initial launch earlier in the week proved a great success, with many items selling out within hours of the launch. A notable absence in the first release, though, was red apparel, a color that is synonymous with the 15-time Major champion throughout his career.
However, the brand has now announced the release of a red-themed collection 'All Things Red' which will be made available for purchase on May 5. The announcement, via social media, showed Woods wearing a red polo shirt and black cap.
The significance of the color red goes back to Woods' junior days and the influence of his mother, Kultida: "The red story is actually a good one. It comes from my mom. My mom thought it was my being a Capricorn, whatever, it was my power color or some B.S. thing like that," the 48-year-old said in a recent appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.
"So I end up wearing red and end up winning some junior golf tournaments. And then, to spite her, I wore blue and I did not win those tournaments. So mama's always right."
Sunday’s forecast: RED. #SunDayRed pic.twitter.com/gKSELkU9N8May 3, 2024
Woods was last seen wearing the new red polo in competition during the final round of the Masters in April, where he slumped to a 60th-placed finish after a disappointing weekend display at Augusta National.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
The Californian is expected to be back in action at the PGA Championship later this month and could well appear at his first US Open since 2020 in June after he recently accepted a special exemption into the tournament from the USGA.
Ben joined Golf Monthly having completed his NCTJ in multimedia sports journalism at News Associates, London. He is now a freelance journalist who also works for The Independent, Metro, UEFA and Stats Perform.
-
-
CJ Cup Byron Nelson Tee Times - Round Three
It's tight at the top heading into the weekend in the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, with eight players separated by just three strokes
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Epson Tour Player Cards One Over Par Round Despite Septuple Bogey 11
Shuangshuang Fan had a moment to forget at the Casino Del Sol Golf Classic, with the 19-year-old carding a septuple bogey 11 at the par 4 fourth hole during her second round
By Matt Cradock Published
-
'I'm Tiger Wish-He-Could' - New Buffalo Bills Wide Receiver Keon Coleman Makes Hilarious Tiger Woods Quip In Meeting With OC Joe Brady
The second-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft revealed he plays golf to unwind away from his day job before admitting his talents are mostly in football
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Tiger Woods Granted Special Exemption Into 2024 US Open
Tiger Woods, a three-time US Open winner, is set to make his first appearance at the tournament since 2020
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Why Tiger Woods Wants To ‘Ruin’ His New Sun Day Red Apparel Logo
The 15-time Major winner has explained why he is determined his new brand's logo won't stay as it is for good
By Mike Hall Published
-
Select Tiger Woods Sun Day Red Products Sell Out Hours After Going On Sale In USA And Canada
Woods' new brand launched in February and has now made its products available to buy in certain countries only - with a handful of items selling out almost immediately
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Tiger Woods Discusses Sun Day Red, Jokes About 'Mama's Always Right' And Tree Memes On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
The 15-time Major champion talked about a variety of topics on The Tonight Show - including The Masters, his first-ever Ace, and his new clothing brand
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Charlie Woods Shoots 81 To Fall Short In Bid To Qualify For 2024 US Open
Charlie Woods carded a nine-over-par round in local qualifying to miss out on one of five spots into final qualifying
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Report: Tiger Woods Set To Receive $100m Loyalty Payday From PGA Tour
The 15-time Major champion is set to be rewarded handsomely for sticking with the US-based circuit
By Andrew Wright Published
-
Tiger Woods Names Jupiter Links GC TGL Roster
The 15-time Major winner has revealed the three players to compete alongside him in the delayed TGL next year
By Jonny Leighfield Published