Tiger Woods' Sun Day Red Teases Release Of 'All Things Red' Collection

Following the successful release of its first line of products, Tiger Wood's new clothing brand - Sun Day Red - has announced a new 'All Things Red' collection.

Having ended his long-time partnership with Nike, Woods collaborated with TaylorMade to launch his standalone golf apparel and merchandise company in February.

Dubbed Sun Day Red, the initial launch earlier in the week proved a great success, with many items selling out within hours of the launch. A notable absence in the first release, though, was red apparel, a color that is synonymous with the 15-time Major champion throughout his career.

However, the brand has now announced the release of a red-themed collection 'All Things Red' which will be made available for purchase on May 5. The announcement, via social media, showed Woods wearing a red polo shirt and black cap.

The significance of the color red goes back to Woods' junior days and the influence of his mother, Kultida: "The red story is actually a good one. It comes from my mom. My mom thought it was my being a Capricorn, whatever, it was my power color or some B.S. thing like that," the 48-year-old said in a recent appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

"So I end up wearing red and end up winning some junior golf tournaments. And then, to spite her, I wore blue and I did not win those tournaments. So mama's always right."

Woods was last seen wearing the new red polo in competition during the final round of the Masters in April, where he slumped to a 60th-placed finish after a disappointing weekend display at Augusta National.

The Californian is expected to be back in action at the PGA Championship later this month and could well appear at his first US Open since 2020 in June after he recently accepted a special exemption into the tournament from the USGA.