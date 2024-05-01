Select Tiger Woods Sun Day Red Products Sell Out Hours After Going On Sale In USA And Canada

After months of waiting, Tiger Woods' Sun Day Red products finally went on sale in the USA, Canada, Japan, and South Korea on May 1 - with some items selling out mere hours after becoming available.

Woods and TaylorMade collaborated on the standalone company ahead of its official launch prior to the Genesis Invitational in February, at which time the 48-year-old debuted some of its clothing.

The 82-time PGA Tour winner was not seen in public wearing SDR for long, however, after pulling out early in the second round at Riviera Country Club with reported flu-like symptoms.

Woods returned to competitive action at The Masters in April, showing off a little more of the new range, with shoes, gloves, and ball markers all in use by the Californian.

On the Sun Day Red website, it reads: "Tiger Woods in red on Sundays: it’s an image etched in golfing history - as iconic as his swing and as legendary as his wins. A strong believer in lucky colors, Tiger’s mother Kultida saw red as a symbol of strength and dominance, and once Tiger started winning in red, those beliefs solidified.

"Today, the Sunday red is more than superstition. It’s a symbol of Tiger’s relentless pursuit of excellence, and a testament to his mental fortitude under the greatest of pressures.

"Every seam, every stitch, every fold of SUN DAY RED, is sewn with the meticulousness, care, and unwavering focus that has defined Tiger Woods’ legendary career. When you wear these clothes, you wear the confidence to compete, both on and off the course. You carry the legacy of a champion. You become part of the SUN DAY RED story."

Up until now, the price of such items had been a mystery. But following a wide variety of products going live at midnight on Wednesday, fans were able to find out how much it would cost to pick up anything from polo shirts to caps and tour towels. There's just one small snag, none of the apparel initially on sale is red...

The Delta PA polo - designed in 'black', 'moon', and 'hunter' colors - retails at $120, but the 'hunter' (peach) version completely sold out in all sizes - from 'small' to 'XXL' - within hours of going live on the website.

Meanwhile, the 3D Knit polo - also designed in the aforementioned trio of colors - is priced at $150 and was only available in size 'small' shortly after being made available, such is its popularity.

The most expensive men's tops are currently the 3D Knit Lightweight hoodies in black and white, with an initial price tag of $200 each. All sizes remained available at the time of writing. On the flip side, the cheapest tops are currently a variety of Sun Day Red t-shirts, listed at $70, some of which had sold out.

Currently, only products for men are listed on the Sun Day Red website. A handful of different shorts and pants cost between $135 and $165, available in black, white, and beige.

Woods' brand has 10 different hats up for purchase, ranging from black and green bucket hats to regulation caps - each available for between $40 and $50, depending on the product. And the final group of golf accessories that are available to buy include gloves ($45), towels ($55), and golf-ball markers ($50).

Per the website, only fans located in the USA, Canada, Japan, and South Korea can take advantage of the initial drop. Shoppers in the UK, Australia, and elsewhere will have to stay patient for their chance to buy the items - although it is not yet clear when SDR products may become available to fans outside of the first four nations.