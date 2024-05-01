Select Tiger Woods Sun Day Red Products Sell Out Hours After Going On Sale In USA And Canada
Woods' new brand launched in February and has now made its products available to buy in certain countries only - with a handful of items selling out almost immediately
After months of waiting, Tiger Woods' Sun Day Red products finally went on sale in the USA, Canada, Japan, and South Korea on May 1 - with some items selling out mere hours after becoming available.
Woods and TaylorMade collaborated on the standalone company ahead of its official launch prior to the Genesis Invitational in February, at which time the 48-year-old debuted some of its clothing.
The 82-time PGA Tour winner was not seen in public wearing SDR for long, however, after pulling out early in the second round at Riviera Country Club with reported flu-like symptoms.
Woods returned to competitive action at The Masters in April, showing off a little more of the new range, with shoes, gloves, and ball markers all in use by the Californian.
On the Sun Day Red website, it reads: "Tiger Woods in red on Sundays: it’s an image etched in golfing history - as iconic as his swing and as legendary as his wins. A strong believer in lucky colors, Tiger’s mother Kultida saw red as a symbol of strength and dominance, and once Tiger started winning in red, those beliefs solidified.
"Today, the Sunday red is more than superstition. It’s a symbol of Tiger’s relentless pursuit of excellence, and a testament to his mental fortitude under the greatest of pressures.
"Every seam, every stitch, every fold of SUN DAY RED, is sewn with the meticulousness, care, and unwavering focus that has defined Tiger Woods’ legendary career. When you wear these clothes, you wear the confidence to compete, both on and off the course. You carry the legacy of a champion. You become part of the SUN DAY RED story."
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Up until now, the price of such items had been a mystery. But following a wide variety of products going live at midnight on Wednesday, fans were able to find out how much it would cost to pick up anything from polo shirts to caps and tour towels. There's just one small snag, none of the apparel initially on sale is red...
The Delta PA polo - designed in 'black', 'moon', and 'hunter' colors - retails at $120, but the 'hunter' (peach) version completely sold out in all sizes - from 'small' to 'XXL' - within hours of going live on the website.
Meanwhile, the 3D Knit polo - also designed in the aforementioned trio of colors - is priced at $150 and was only available in size 'small' shortly after being made available, such is its popularity.
🚨JUST IN: Sun Day Red has launched. Initial prices (USD): - Ball marker $50, Tee shirts ($70), Hats ($40), Polo ($120-$150), Sweater ($200), Pants ($165)May 1, 2024
The most expensive men's tops are currently the 3D Knit Lightweight hoodies in black and white, with an initial price tag of $200 each. All sizes remained available at the time of writing. On the flip side, the cheapest tops are currently a variety of Sun Day Red t-shirts, listed at $70, some of which had sold out.
Currently, only products for men are listed on the Sun Day Red website. A handful of different shorts and pants cost between $135 and $165, available in black, white, and beige.
Woods' brand has 10 different hats up for purchase, ranging from black and green bucket hats to regulation caps - each available for between $40 and $50, depending on the product. And the final group of golf accessories that are available to buy include gloves ($45), towels ($55), and golf-ball markers ($50).
Per the website, only fans located in the USA, Canada, Japan, and South Korea can take advantage of the initial drop. Shoppers in the UK, Australia, and elsewhere will have to stay patient for their chance to buy the items - although it is not yet clear when SDR products may become available to fans outside of the first four nations.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. An improving golfer who still classes himself as ‘one of the worst players on the Golf Monthly team’, Jonny enjoys playing as much as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Opens and is keen to make it an annual pilgrimage.
-
Tiger Woods Discusses Sun Day Red, Jokes About 'Mama's Always Right' And Tree Memes On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
The 15-time Major champion talked about a variety of topics on The Tonight Show - including The Masters, his first-ever Ace, and his new clothing brand
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Charlie Woods Shoots 81 To Fall Short In Bid To Qualify For 2024 US Open
Charlie Woods carded a nine-over-par round in local qualifying to miss out on one of five spots into final qualifying
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Report: Tiger Woods Set To Receive $100m Loyalty Payday From PGA Tour
The 15-time Major champion is set to be rewarded handsomely for sticking with the US-based circuit
By Andrew Wright Published
-
Tiger Woods Names Jupiter Links GC TGL Roster
The 15-time Major winner has revealed the three players to compete alongside him in the delayed TGL next year
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Verne Lundquist Lifts Lid On Emotional Masters Farewell With Tiger Woods
Tiger Woods shared a poignant moment with the legendary broadcaster beside the 16th green in the final round at Augusta
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Tiger Woods Finishes Last At 2024 Masters Following Highest Total Score Of Pro Career
Woods putted out for a final round 77 at Augusta to finish on +16, but the veteran still vowed to play the rest of the year's Majors
By James Nursey Published
-
Tiger Woods Impresses On Masters Day One With 23 Holes To Play On Friday
Woods played 13 holes in one-under-par on Thursday afternoon before play was called due to darkness
By Elliott Heath Last updated
-
Why Is Tiger Woods Not Wearing Nike At The Masters?
At the start of 2024 Tiger Woods revealed he wouldn't be wearing Nike anymore, but why is that? We explain all here.
By Sam Tremlett Published