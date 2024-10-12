Tiger Woods' Clothing Brand Announces Opening Of First Pop-Up Shop In Iconic Golf Location

Eight months on from it's launch at the Genesis Invitational, it has been announced by Tiger Woods' clothing company, Sun Day Red, that its first pop-up shop has opened.

The location of the shop is none other than Pebble Beach Golf Links, one of the most iconic golf courses in the world and venue to many of Woods' victories, including his famous 15-shot win at the 2000 US Open.

In a release from the brand, it read: "A Sun Day Red Pop-Up Shop, a first for us, opening October 11th at Pebble Beach Golf Resort, offering the first opportunity for fans to see, feel and try on our gear in real time. A full inventory of Sun Day Red golf, lifestyle and training apparel and accessories is stocked... The shop also carries a variety of Sun Day Red merchandise with the Pebble Beach logo, which will be available only at the Sun Day Red Pop-Up Shop and not online."

As mentioned, the club is a special place for the 15-time Major winner, who has not only won at the venue, but helped redesign The Hay Short Course in 2021 and has two of his annual tournaments - Tiger Woods Invitational and TGR JR Invitational - staged at the California course.

“Pebble Beach is very special to me for many reasons,” stated Woods, who continues to recover from recent back surgery. “Staying and playing at Pebble is the ultimate premium golf experience, making it the perfect place for our first Sun Day Red Pop-Up Shop. I’m excited to see fans discover and interact with our gear in this setting.”

Throughout 2024, various collections have been added to the Sun Day Red website, with the first batch of products released to the public in early May. Amongst those were the famous Red polo shirt Woods wears on Sunday, as well as multiple other garments.

Having ended his long-time partnership with Nike earlier in 2024, Woods' collaboration is alongside TaylorMade and, earlier in October, we spotted Stanford University alum, and recent PGA Tour graduate, Karl Vilips, dressed in the clothing.

Although the pop-up shop has appeared, Sun Day Red is still currently in a legal battle with cooling company Tigeraire. According to a report by CNBC, Tigeraire, a company that supplies fans and cooling products for athletes, also has a tiger as a logo and claims Sun Day Red "unlawfully hijacked" it to use on the products endorsed by the 82-time PGA Tour winner.

Days after the report, a subsequent court filing, submitted to the US District Court for the Central District of California on September 27, showed the 48-year-old's legal team had not only launched a motion to dismiss Tigeraire's original objection notice, but that it is also "reluctantly" suing the cooling business.