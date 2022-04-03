Tiger Woods Spotted Wearing Non-Nike Shoes At Augusta National

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Tiger Woods sent golf Twitter into meltdown on Sunday night, as he was pictured on the range at Augusta National before heading out onto the course for a practice round. It was obviously fantastic to see the five-time Green Jacket winner out in a competitive environment, but some couldn't help but notice something different about Tiger...

Hitting golf balls out on the range, eagle-eyed viewers noticed that Tiger was wearing a pair of FootJoy Premiere Series Packard's, instead of his usual Nike's. Although it is unclear as to why Tiger was wearing them, it is possibly down to the injury he sustained in the serious car crash back in February 2021.

After the accident, Tiger revealed that he came close to having his right leg amputated. However, just 14 months on, he has made a miraculously recovery, with the possibility of a Masters appearance looking more and more likely each day.

Back in February, Tiger admitted: “I can still play, but I’m in a cart. Being a weekend warrior is easy, that’s not that hard. Hit your ball, hop in a cart, ride, barely step out of the cart, grab your club and hit the next one. The longest walk you have is probably from, what, the cart to the green and back.

"I can do that, that’s not that hard, but walking a golf course, that’s a totally different deal. Then walking out here for days on end, long days. Don’t forget when my back was bad, when we had rain delays and had to reactivate everything and go back out there again. I’ve still got that issue, too. I’ve got a long way to go.”

The FootJoy Premiere Series Packard's on the range (Image credit: Getty Images)

However, just six weeks after calling himself a "weekend warrior," the 15-time Major winner has made a serious recovery and managed to play a practice round on Tuesday with his son, Charlie, and close friend, Justin Thomas.

What's more, a source on the ground at Augusta National gave a positive account to ESPN, stating: "He played every one of them (18 holes). He looked good to me."

After flying back on the Wednesday, Tiger the posted on Twitter that: "I will be heading up to Augusta today (Sunday) to continue my preparation and practice. It will be a game-time decision on whether I compete. Congratulations to 16-year-old Anna Davis on an amazing win at the @anwagolf and good luck to all the kids in the @DriveChipPutt."