Tiger Woods Spotted Wearing Non-Nike Shoes At Augusta National
Appearing at Augusta National on Sunday, many social media users noticed something different about Tiger
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Tiger Woods sent golf Twitter into meltdown on Sunday night, as he was pictured on the range at Augusta National before heading out onto the course for a practice round. It was obviously fantastic to see the five-time Green Jacket winner out in a competitive environment, but some couldn't help but notice something different about Tiger...
Hitting golf balls out on the range, eagle-eyed viewers noticed that Tiger was wearing a pair of FootJoy Premiere Series Packard's, instead of his usual Nike's. Although it is unclear as to why Tiger was wearing them, it is possibly down to the injury he sustained in the serious car crash back in February 2021.
After the accident, Tiger revealed that he came close to having his right leg amputated. However, just 14 months on, he has made a miraculously recovery, with the possibility of a Masters appearance looking more and more likely each day.
Back in February, Tiger admitted: “I can still play, but I’m in a cart. Being a weekend warrior is easy, that’s not that hard. Hit your ball, hop in a cart, ride, barely step out of the cart, grab your club and hit the next one. The longest walk you have is probably from, what, the cart to the green and back.
"I can do that, that’s not that hard, but walking a golf course, that’s a totally different deal. Then walking out here for days on end, long days. Don’t forget when my back was bad, when we had rain delays and had to reactivate everything and go back out there again. I’ve still got that issue, too. I’ve got a long way to go.”
However, just six weeks after calling himself a "weekend warrior," the 15-time Major winner has made a serious recovery and managed to play a practice round on Tuesday with his son, Charlie, and close friend, Justin Thomas.
What's more, a source on the ground at Augusta National gave a positive account to ESPN, stating: "He played every one of them (18 holes). He looked good to me."
After flying back on the Wednesday, Tiger the posted on Twitter that: "I will be heading up to Augusta today (Sunday) to continue my preparation and practice. It will be a game-time decision on whether I compete. Congratulations to 16-year-old Anna Davis on an amazing win at the @anwagolf and good luck to all the kids in the @DriveChipPutt."
Matt studied Sports Journalism at Southampton Solent University, graduating in 2019. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly and the PGA, he covers all aspects of the game, from Tour news to equipment testing and buyers’ guides. Taking up the game at the age of six, Matt currently holds a handicap of 3 and despite not having a hole in one…yet, he has had two albatrosses. His favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
-
-
The Masters Release Press Conference Schedule - Tiger Features On Tuesday
With the Masters almost upon us, there will be a familiar name appearing at the press conferences on Tuesday
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
What Are The Betting Odds For The Masters
With the Masters just around the corner, check out the betting odds for the field here
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
The Masters Release Press Conference Schedule - Tiger Features On Tuesday
With the Masters almost upon us, there will be a familiar name appearing at the press conferences on Tuesday
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
What Are The Betting Odds For The Masters
With the Masters just around the corner, check out the betting odds for the field here
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
'It Will Be A Game-Time Decision' - Tiger Gives Update On Possible Masters Return
In a tweet, Tiger stated he is heading to Augusta National, but his decision on whether he will play will come nearer the deadline
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
Tiger Woods' Name Spotted On Scoreboard At Augusta National
Is this the biggest indication that Woods will be making a comeback at the Masters?
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
Tiger Woods Expected To Arrive At Augusta National On Sunday
According to Sports Illustrated, Woods is expected to arrive at Augusta National on Sunday, although it is still unknown whether he will feature in the Masters
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
Dude Perfect Film YouTube Video With Bryson DeChambeau At The Masters
The YouTube stars and Bryson DeChambeau were filmed taking on the iconic Amen Corner at Augusta National
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
Rickie Fowler And Jason Day Fail To Qualify For The Masters
After missing the cut at the Valero Texas Open, Fowler will miss out on Augusta for a second consecutive year, while Day misses out for the first time since 2010
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
Surprise Name Tops List Of Highest Earners Per Shot At The Masters
New research undertaken reveals who has made the most money per shot at the first men's major of the year
By Andrew Wright • Published