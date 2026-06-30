Marco Penge Set To Make Long-Awaited Return From Illness... And It's Against An Impressive DP World Tour Field

Marco Penge will be hoping to kickstart his season at the BMW International Open in Germany this week, as he makes a return to action following recent health issues.

The 28-year-old suffered a viral infection at the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai last November and has been dealing with recurring problems pretty much ever since.

It’s hampered the Sussex star’s start to life in America, where he now lives with his wife and young family - but his return for the event in Europe could be a sign that he’s on the mend.

Ahead of the PGA Championship in May, Penge revealed he had undergone an MRI scan after suffering from a sinus infection and vertigo symptoms.

After suffering another sinus infection and vertigo symptoms, Penge had an MRI scan, writing on X: "Thankfully the images were great and so a few of the doubts I have had have gone away which is a big relief."

After missing the cut at the second Major Championship of the season, he then announced that we would be taking a break from the game.

"I'll come back as soon as I feel fit and healthy. That could be in two weeks or two months, I don't know right now. But I'm hoping for the US Open," he told the DP World Tour.

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However, Penge made the decision not to play at Shinnecock Hills, instead keeping his focus on his health.

"Unfortunately myself and my team have decided to WD from the @usopengolf Championship," he posted on Instagram.

"Gutted to have to WD from a major but my health is the no.1. We still haven’t got to the root cause of my health issues after having scans and seeing several specialists.

"I'm starting to feel better compared to the PGA Championship and we are getting a lot closer after ruling things out, I just need more time to get things right.

"Thank you for your support as always, I should be back soon!"

Marco Penge with the trophy after winning the Danish Golf Championship last August (Image credit: Getty Images)

Penge won three times on the DP World Tour last season and should be enjoying his first campaign as a dual member with the PGA Tour.

However, it’s clear that his health problems, combined with his move across the pond, are making life hard for the Englishman.

His best result of the year came at the Valspar Championship in March, where he finished in a tie for fourth.

Penge, who ended the week in a tie for 11th at last season’s BMW International Open, also signed with PXG at the start of the year and became a father for the second time in February.

The field for this week's tournament features several LIV Golf stars, including Patrick Reed, Victor Perez, Sebastian Munoz , Sergio Garcia and Joaquin Niemann.

YouTube golfer Brad Dalke, a former runner-up at the US Amateur Championship, is also making his first start in a professional event in Europe.

Niemann starts as the clear favorite for the title despite being on debut in Munich - although it promises to be a fiercely fought contest with players looking to find form before The Open at Royal Birkdale, which is now just a little over two weeks away.