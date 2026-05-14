Tiger Woods Lands Back In Florida After Rehab Stay In Switzerland

On the eve of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club in Pennsylvania, further south, four-time winner Tiger Woods arrived back in Florida after a six-week stint at a rehab facility in Switzerland.

The 50-year-old was photographed by TMZ disembarking from his private jet at Palm Beach International on Wednesday evening following a flight from Zurich.

Tiger Woods Seen For First Time Stepping Off Plane After Rehab https://t.co/2CYPRmDJyrMay 14, 2026

Woods checked into the facility in early April in the aftermath of a car crash in March, for which he was arrested and charged for Driving Under the Influence with property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test. Woods has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The crash happened on March 27th when he was driving solo in a Land Rover. He is said to have clipped the back end of a pressure cleaner vehicle's trailer while trying to overtake it "at high speed" before his car rolled onto its side and slid down the road close to his Jupiter mansion.

Woods was taken to the Martin County Jail before being released on bail that evening.

Woods was released on bail following his arrest (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Martin County Sheriffs said they believed Woods was "lethargic" and "intoxicated" when they arrived at the scene of the accident. However, Woods blew 0 on a breathalyzer test but then refused a urine analysis.

Police confirmed no drugs or medication were found in the car.

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The incident occurred three days after Woods made his long-awaited return to competitive action following back surgery in October, playing for his Jupiter Links GC team in the Florida-based TGL.

At that stage, there was still hope that he would be fit for The Masters, which began on April 9th.

Tiger Woods returned to action following surgery just three days before the crash (Image credit: Getty Images)

Following the crash, that possibility appeared in tatters and less than a week later, Woods confirmed in a statement that his latest comeback attempt was being shelved indefinitely as he stepped away from golf.

He wrote: “I know and understand the seriousness of the situation I find myself in today.

"I am stepping away for a period of time to seek treatment and focus on my health. This is necessary in order for me to prioritize my well-being and work toward lasting recovery.

“I'm committed to taking the time needed to return in a healthier, stronger, and more focused place, both personally and professionally.

"I appreciate your understanding and support, and ask for privacy for my family, loved ones and myself at this time.”

Earlier this week, a judge ruled that the State can access information on Woods' prescription drugs record. However, they will only be seen by prosecutors, expert witnesses, law enforcement and Woods’ team.