Tiger Woods (Seemingly) Announced In Field For PGA Tour FedEx Cup Fall Event

The question of when Tiger Woods will return to competition play has been on the minds of many golf fans... and that answer may have become clearer.

On Tuesday morning, the Baycurrent Classic, a PGA Tour event staged in Japan, posted a promotional poster to its social media pages, with Woods part of the four man line-up.

How does this refer to a potential return for the 15-time Major winner, you may ask? Well, the caption read: "The world's top players are coming to #YokohamaCC again this year!"

A post shared by Baycurrent Classic (@baycurrentclassic) A photo posted by on

Taking place October 8-11th, the event is a FedEx Cup Fall tournament, and has been won by some big names previously,

Woods claimed the inaugural competition back in 2019, which just so happened to be his last PGA Tour win and equaled Sam Snead's record of 82 victories on the circuit.

Since then, Hideki Matsuyama, Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa are among the notable players to add themselves to the Roll of Honor.

Taking place in just under five months time, the full field for the Baycurrent Classic hasn't be released yet but, certainly, from the social media post, it certainly implies that Woods might be attending and competing.

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Outside of the Majors, the Genesis Invitational and the Hero World Challenge, the Baycurrent Classic (previously Zozo Championship) was the last PGA Tour event that Woods played in, firing rounds of 76, 66, 71 and 74 to finish T72nd back in 2020.

Injuries have continued to plague the American since and, in October 2025, he underwent L4-L5 disc replacement surgery on his lumbar spine, which put him out for the rest of the year.

He had been aiming for a return to professional golf at The Masters in April of this year but, in March, he flipped his car onto its side after clipping the trailor of a vehicle turning left in front of him.

A few days after the incident, Woods then announced he was "stepping away for a period of time to seek treatment and focus on my health."

Woods competed in the 2020 Zozo Championship, where he was paired alongside Phil Mickelson in the final round (Image credit: Getty Images)

Flying to a rehab facility in Switzerland, the 50-year-old returned to Florida after six weeks, with the arrival coming just a week before his girlfriend Vanessa Trump revealed a breast cancer diagnosis.

According to reports, Woods then returned to the rehab facility, allowing him to resume the three-month treatment.

Time will tell if, or when, Woods returns to the golf course, or indeed if he will playing at the Baycurrent Classic in October, which would take place around three months after the completion of his rehab.