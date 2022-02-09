Tiger Woods' Niece Cheyenne Announces Pregnancy

Tiger Woods’ niece Cheyenne Woods has announced she is pregnant. The golfer posted a photograph on her Instagram page of her kissing her fiancé, New York Yankees baseball star Aaron Hicks, who has his hand on her bump. In the image, the couple stand in front of balloons with the word “BABY” spelled out among them. Meanwhile, a message beneath the photograph says: “Surprise! 2022 is about to be a great year!”

Woods competes on the Ladies European Tour and LPGA Tour. She won the Volvik RACV Ladies Masters in 2014, while in 2012, she won the SunCoast Ladies Series LPGA International. She has also competed on the Symetra Tour, as well as Majors on 10 occasions, including last year’s US Women’s Open.

The news of Woods’ pregnancy follows her announcement last October that she and Hicks were engaged. The pair met in 2020 after Woods interviewed Hicks for her podcast, Birdies Not BS. Meanwhile, despite turning his attention to baseball, Hicks is a talented golfer too. He played the sport as a teenager, and just last year, Woods caddied for Hicks in the celebrity section of the LPGA’s Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions.

With the couple’s golfing abilities and Woods’ family lineage, there’s always a chance that the upcoming arrival could one day follow in her and her famous uncle’s footsteps and take up golf professionally, too. However, for now, congratulations are the order of the day. To that end, well wishes from a host of other professional golfers, including Jessica Korda, Michelle Wie, Emily Kristine Pedersen and Sharmila Nicollet greeted the announcement.