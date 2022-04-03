Tiger Woods' Name Spotted On Scoreboard At Augusta National

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

When will Tiger Woods return? That is the question that is currently dominating the golfing world right now and, at Augusta National on Saturday, the 15-time Major champion's name was reportedly listed on one of the many large scoreboards that are on display around the course.

According to multiple sources who were in attendance for the Augusta National Women's Amateur, Tiger's name plate was on full display on a big scoreboard at the main course entrance along the first fairway, as tournament officials continue their preparation for the main event that gets underway on the 7th April.

#NEW: 🚨WOODS was listed on the big scoreboard at Augusta today as tournament officials prepare for the #TheMasters (via follower @tvining13 who was at the Women’s Amateur)April 2, 2022 See more

Along with the name being displayed, Tiger "is expected to arrive at Augusta National on Sunday afternoon, potentially unannounced." However, it is still uncertain as to whether he will be playing in the tournament or not, with the 46-year-old confirming he will be in attendance for the traditional Masters Dinner which is on Tuesday night.

Tiger also revealed that he has not ruled out the idea of playing the Par 3 event on the eve of the tournament. However, there is a likely possibility he could play more than just the Par 3. This is because, on Tuesday, Tiger played a practice round at Augusta National with his son, Charlie, and close friend, Justin Thomas, with one source on the ground at Augusta giving a positive account to ESPN, stating: "He played every one of them (18 holes). He looked good to me."

As Tiger flew home to Florida on Wednesday though, the question remains on whether he can survive the walk around the undulating layout of Augusta National. At the PNC Championship back in December, we saw some classy shots from Tiger, but all rests with the right leg that he injured in the crash back in February 2021.