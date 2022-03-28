Tiger Woods Heading To Augusta This Week - Report
A PGA Tour Radio host revealed his sources think Tiger will head to Augusta this week to prepare
Rumours that Tiger Woods may be planning to play in this year’s Masters are growing louder, with Taylor Zarzour, a host on Sirius XM PGA TOUR radio stating on Monday that his contacts in Florida have told him Tiger and his team will be heading to Augusta National some time this week.
While it was always known that Tiger would be in Augusta for Masters week, having confirmed he will attend the champions dinner on Tuesday of that week, and there was even the possibility he would play the par-3 tournament on the Wednesday, if Tiger is heading to Augusta as early as this week, it could be an indication that he’s intending to play this year’s Masters.
The official line from the Woods camp has always been the 2022 Masters would come too early for him, as he continues to battle back to fitness after his serious car crash in February 2021. Indeed, it was thought at one time that the main target for Tiger was to be fit to make the 2023 Masters his comeback event. But the buzz about him playing this year has become louder in recent days, with stories emerging that Woods has been out walking Medalist multiple times this week, while his name still appears on the players list on the Masters official website, while other absentees like Phil Mickelson have been removed.
Sky Sports commentator Ewan Murray also let slip on air over the weekend that he has a "strong suspicion" that Tiger will tee it up soon. Woods has won the Masters five times, including his first Major in 1997, and his most recent 22 years later in 2019.
Jeff graduated from Leeds University in Business Studies and Media in 1996 and did a post grad in journalism at Sheffield College in 1997. His first jobs were on Slam Dunk (basketball) and Football Monthly magazines, and he's worked for the Sunday Times, Press Association and ESPN. He has faced golfing greats Sam Torrance and Sergio Garcia, but on the poker felt rather than the golf course. Jeff's favourite course played is Sandy Lane in Barbados, which went far better than when he played Matfen Hall in Northumberland, where he crashed the buggy on the way to the 1st tee!
