Tiger Woods Gets Troon Reunion With Former Caddie Joe LaCava At The Open

There will be a Tiger Woods reunion with his former caddie Joe LaCava at Royal Troon after being paired with Patrick Cantlay in the first two rounds of The Open.

LaCava spent 12 years as caddie for the 15-time Major champion and most notably was on his bag for the last of those - that memorable 2019 Masters victory at Augusta.

With Woods' only sporadic appearances following multiple back surgeries and then his 2021 car crash, LaCava started working with Cantlay and the pair parted ways permanently last year.

Woods' 2023 Augusta National appearance, which saw him withdraw during the third round, was the last time LaCava caddied for him, and Tiger will play The Open this week with Lance Bennett again on his bag.

Bennett is an experienced caddie having been on the PGA Tour since 2003 and has carried the bag for some big names in professional golf, including Matt Kuchar, Zach Johnson, Julie Inkster, Bill Haas, Paula Creamer and Sungjae Im. 

But Woods will also play alongside his former bagman LaCava on Thursday and Friday at Troon having been paired with Cantlay and fellow American Xander Schauffele.

There should be no awkwardness in the star grouping though, as Woods and LaCava parted ways on good terms, with the caddie just looking to get more regular action than Woods could offer.

And LaCava showed his boss plenty of respect as he asked him first before going to take up a permanent role with Cantlay, as Woods' agent Mark Steinberg confirmed at the time.

"Joe called Tiger to ask him and get his approval," he told ESPN. "Of course, Tiger gave it. Tiger and Joe are like brothers, tremendous friends.

"You shouldn't read anything more in to that other than Joe wants to caddie. He loves it. It's his passion. He's great at it and one of the best."

That obviously wasn't the case for LaCava and Rory McIlroy at the last Ryder Cup, with the caddie and Europe's talisman having that now infamous heated argument on the 18th green in Rome.

The clash also spilled out into the clubhouse car park after LaCava overstepped the mark when celebrating across McIlroy's line during a match against Cantlay.

