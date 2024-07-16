The Open Tee Times - Round One And Two At Royal Troon
Tee times for rounds one and two of the 152nd Open Championship at Royal Troon are out, with Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods on opposite sides of the draw
Rory McIlroy has been given an early-late set of tee times during rounds one and two of the 152nd Open Championship while Tiger Woods is on the opposite side of the draw for Thursday and Friday at Royal Troon.
McIlroy will start at 10:09am BST on Thursday alongside American Max Homa and Englishman Tyrrell Hatton before beginning at 3:10pm BST as he attempts to make the weekend on Friday.
The four-time Major winner's tee time is the last in a block of four groups which is littered with huge names and a plethora of victories between them.
Jon Rahm, Tommy Fleetwood, and Robert MacIntyre begin the mini set of featured tee times at 9:36am on Thursday and 2:37pm on Friday before Ludvig Aberg, Bryson DeChambeau, and Tom Kim precede 2023 Open champion Brian Harman in a group with Viktor Hovland and Sahith Theegala.
Meanwhile, Woods has been grouped with PGA champion Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay in an all-American trio for the first two days. They are set to tee off at 2:37pm BST on Thursday and 9:25am on Friday as Woods tries to make the cut for the first time since The Masters in April.
In close proximity to Woods' tee time is the group of Wyndham Clark, Hideki Matsuyama, and Brooks Koepka (2:26pm Thursday/9:14am Friday). In that same block, Collin Morikawa, Sam Burns, Si Woo Kim go off at 2:48pm on Thursday and 9:36am on Friday while Jordan Spieth, Scottie Scheffler, and Cameron Young make up the group off at 3:10pm on Thursday and 9:58am on Friday.
Below are all tee times for rounds one and two of the 152nd Open Championship at Royal Troon.
The Open Round One Tee Times
All groups to begin on the first tee
BST (ET)
- 6:35am (1:35am) - Justin Leonard, Todd Hamilton, Jack McDonald
- 6:46am (1:46am) - Alex Noren, Tom McKibbin, Calum Scott (a)
- 6:57am (1:57am) - Jesper Svensson, Vincent Norrman, Michael Hendry
- 7:08am (2:08am) - Younghan Song, Daniel Hillier, Ryosuke Kinoshita
- 7:19am (2:19am) - Min Woo Lee, Ryo Hisatsune, Abraham Ancer
- 7:30am (2:30am) - Nicolai Hojgaard, Adam Scott, Keita Nakajima
- 7:41am (2:41am) - Francesco Molinari, Justin Rose, Jasper Stubbs (a)
- 7:52am (2:52am) - Justin Thomas, Sungjae Im, Matthew Southgate
- 8:03am (3:03am) - Nick Taylor, Matt Wallace, Laurie Canter
- 8:14am (3:14am) - Sebastian Soderberg, Matteo Manassero, Shubhankar Sharma
- 8:25am (3:25am) - Zach Johnson, Austin Eckroat, Thorbjorn Olesen
- 8:36am (3:36am) - John Daly, Santiago de la Fuente (a), Aaron Rai
- 8:47am (3:47am) - Stewart Cink, Chris Kirk, Dominic Clemons (a)
- 9:03am (4:03am) - Stephan Jaeger, Adam Schenk, Joaquin Niemann
- 9:14am (4:14am) - Adam Hadwin, Lucas Glover, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 9:25am (4:25am) - Tony Finau, Russell Henley, Matthieu Pavon
- 9:36am (4:36am) - Jon Rahm, Tommy Fleetwood, Robert MacIntyre
- 9:47am (4:47am) - Ludvig Aberg, Bryson DeChambeau, Tom Kim
- 9:58am (4:58am) - Brian Harman, Viktor Hovland, Sahith Theegala
- 10:09am (5:09am) - Rory McIlroy, Max Homa, Tyrrell Hatton
- 10:20am (5:20am) - Keegan Bradley, Will Zalatoris, Gordon Sargent (a)
- 10:31am (5:31am) - Harris English, Maverick McNealy, Alexander Bjork
- 10:42am (5:42am) - Guido Migliozzi, Sean Crocker, Tommy Morrison (a)
- 10:53am (5:53am) - David Puig, John Catlin, Gun-Taek Koh
- 11:04am (6:04am) - Thriston Lawrence, Dan Bradbury, Elvis Smylie
- 11:15am (6:15am) - Nacho Elvira, Minkyu Kim, Darren Fichardt
- 11:26am (6:26am) - Mason Andersen, Masahiro Kawamura, Sam Hutsby
- 11:47am (6:47am) - Ewen Ferguson, Marcel Siem
- 11:58am (6:58am) - CT Pan, Romain Langasque, Yuto Katsuragawa
- 12:09pm (7:09am) - Rikuya Hoshino, Angel Hidalgo, Richard Mansell
- 12:20pm (7:20am) - Corey Conners, Ryan Fox, Jorge Campillo
- 12:31pm (7:31am) - Ernie Els, Gary Woodland, Altin van der Merwe (a)
- 12:42pm (7:42am) - Henrik Stenson, Rasmus Hojgaard, Jacob Skov Olesen (a)
- 12:53pm (7:53am) - Louis Oosthuizen, Billy Horschel, Victor Perez
- 1:04pm (8:04am) - Sepp Straka, Brendon Todd, Jordan Smith
- 1:15pm (8:15am) - Denny McCarthy, Taylor Moore, Adrian Meronk
- 1:26pm (8:26am) - Jason Day, Byeong Hun An, Rickie Fowler
- 1:37pm (8:37am) - Alex Cejka, Eric Cole, Kurt Kitayama
- 1:48pm (8:48am) - Darren Clarke, JT Poston, Dean Burmester
- 2:04pm (9:04am) - Phil Mickelson, Joost Luiten, Dustin Johnson
- 2:15pm (9:15am) - Padraig Harrington, Davis Thompson, Matthew Jordan
- 2:26pm (9:26am) - Wyndham Clark, Hideki Matsuyama, Brooks Koepka
- 2:37pm (9:37am) - Tiger Woods, Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay
- 2:48pm (9:48am) - Collin Morikawa, Sam Burns, Si Woo Kim
- 2:59pm (9:59am) - Shane Lowry, Cameron Smith, Matt Fitzpatrick
- 3:10pm (10:10am) - Jordan Spieth, Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Young
- 3:21pm (10:21am) - Akshay Bhatia, Tom Hoge, Sami Valimaki
- 3:32pm (10:32am) - Emiliano Grillo, Ben Griffin, Mackenzie Hughes
- 3:43pm (10:43am) - Yannik Paul, Joe Dean, Andy Ogletree
- 3:54pm (10:54am) - Ryan van Velzen, Charlie Lindh, Luis Masaveu (a)
- 4:05pm (11:05am) - Kazuma Kobori, Jaime Montojo (a), Liam Nolan (a)
- 4:16pm (11:16am) - Daniel Brown, Denwit Boriboonsub, Matthew Dodd-Berry (a)
- 4:27pm (11:27pm) - Jeung-Hun Wang, Aguri Iwasaki, Sam Horsfield
The Open Round Two Tee Times
All groups to begin on the first tee
BST (ET)
- 6:35am (1:35am) - Ewen Ferguson, Marcel Siem
- 6:46am (1:46am) - CT Pan, Romain Langasque, Yuto Katsuragawa
- 6:57am (1:57am) - Rikuya Hoshino, Angel Hidalgo, Richard Mansell
- 7:08am (2:08am) - Corey Conners, Ryan Fox, Jorge Campillo
- 7:19am (2:19am) - Ernie Els, Gary Woodland, Altin van der Merwe (a)
- 7:30am (2:30am) - Henrik Stenson, Rasmus Hojgaard, Jacob Skov Olesen (a)
- 7:41am (2:41am) - Louis Oosthuizen, Billy Horschel, Victor Perez
- 7:52am (2:52am) - Sepp Straka, Brendon Todd, Jordan Smith
- 8:03am (3:03am) - Denny McCarthy, Taylor Moore, Adrian Meronk
- 8:14am (3:14am) - Jason Day, Byeong Hun An, Rickie Fowler
- 8:25am (3:25am) - Alex Cejka, Eric Cole, Kurt Kitayama
- 8:36am (3:36am) - Darren Clarke, JT Poston, Dean Burmester
- 8:47am (3:47am) - Phil Mickelson, Joost Luiten, Dustin Johnson
- 9:03am (4:03am) - Padraig Harrington, Davis Thompson, Matthew Jordan
- 9:14am (4:14am) - Wyndham Clark, Hideki Matsuyama, Brooks Koepka
- 9:25am (4:25am) - Tiger Woods, Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay
- 9:36am (4:36am) - Collin Morikawa, Sam Burns, Si Woo Kim
- 9:47am (4:47am) - Shane Lowry, Cameron Smith, Matt Fitzpatrick
- 9:58am (4:58am) - Jordan Spieth, Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Young
- 10:09am (5:09am) - Akshay Bhatia, Tom Hoge, Sami Valimaki
- 10:20am (5:20am) - Emiliano Grillo, Ben Griffin, Mackenzie Hughes
- 10:31am (5:31am) - Yannik Paul, Joe Dean, Andy Ogletree
- 10:42am (5:42am) - Ryan van Velzen, Charlie Lindh, Luis Masaveu (a)
- 10:53am (5:53am) - Kazuma Kobori, Jaime Montojo (a), Liam Nolan (a)
- 11:04am (6:04am) - Daniel Brown, Denwit Boriboonsub, Matthew Dodd-Berry (a)
- 11:15am (6:15am) - Jeung-Hun Wang, Aguri Iwasaki, Sam Horsfield
- 11:26am (6:26am) - Justin Leonard, Todd Hamilton, Jack McDonald
- 11:47am (6:47am) - Alex Noren, Tom McKibbin, Calum Scott (a)
- 11:58am (6:58am) - Jesper Svensson, Vincent Norrman, Michael Hendry
- 12:09pm (7:09am) - Younghan Song, Daniel Hillier, Ryosuke Kinoshita
- 12:20pm (7:20am) - Min Woo Lee, Ryo Hisatsune, Abraham Ancer
- 12:31pm (7:31am) - Nicolai Hojgaard, Adam Scott, Keita Nakajima
- 12:42pm (7:42am) - Francesco Molinari, Justin Rose, Jasper Stubbs (a)
- 12:53pm (7:53am) - Justin Thomas, Sungjae Im, Matthew Southgate
- 1:04pm (8:04am) - Nick Taylor, Matt Wallace, Laurie Canter
- 1:15pm (8:15am) - Sebastian Soderberg, Matteo Manassero, Shubhankar Sharma
- 1:26am (8:26am) - Zach Johnson, Austin Eckroat, Thorbjorn Olesen
- 1:37pm (8:37am) - John Daly, Santiago de la Fuente (a), Aaron Rai
- 1:48pm (8:48am) - Stewart Cink, Chris Kirk, Dominic Clemons (a)
- 2:04pm (9:04am) - Stephan Jaeger, Adam Schenk, Joaquin Niemann
- 2:15pm (9:15am) - Adam Hadwin, Lucas Glover, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 2:26pm (9:26am) - Tony Finau, Russell Henley, Matthieu Pavon
- 2:37pm (9:37am) - Jon Rahm, Tommy Fleetwood, Robert MacIntyre
- 2:48pm (9:48am) - Ludvig Aberg, Bryson DeChambeau, Tom Kim
- 2:59pm (9:59am) - Brian Harman, Viktor Hovland, Sahith Theegala
- 3:10pm (10:10am) - Rory McIlroy, Max Homa, Tyrrell Hatton
- 3:21pm (10:21am) - Keegan Bradley, Will Zalatoris, Gordon Sargent (a)
- 3:32pm (10:32am) - Harris English, Maverick McNealy, Alexander Bjork
- 3:43pm (10:43am) - Guido Migliozzi, Sean Crocker, Tommy Morrison (a)
- 3:54pm (10:54am) - David Puig, John Catlin, Gun-Taek Koh
- 4:05pm (11:05am) - Thriston Lawrence, Dan Bradbury, Elvis Smylie
- 4:16pm (11:16am) - Nacho Elvira, Minkyu Kim, Darren Fichardt
- 4:27pm (11:27pm) - Mason Andersen, Masahiro Kawamura, Sam Hutsby
