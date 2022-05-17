Tiger Woods Continues To Wear FootJoy Shoes At PGA Championship
As he did at Augusta National, Tiger Woods has arrived at Southern Hills wearing FootJoy shoes
Tiger Woods has arrived at the scene of his second Major championship in as many months following his return to competitive action after sustaining near-career-ending injuries in a car accident just 15-months ago.
Just as he did at Augusta National, the 15-time Major champion is sporting a shoe from the brand, FootJoy - although slightly different to the model he wore upon his return.
The 46-year-old opted for a pair of FootJoy's Premiere Series Packard shoes at the Masters but has arrived at Southern Hills wearing an all-white version of the FootJoy Premiere Series Tarlow shoe.
It is FootJoy's modern interpretation of the timeless cap toe design, made with a natural grain leather in the vamp (the middle part of the upper above the foot) and the quarter (the back part of the upper), complemented by a coordinated croc print in the heel, cap toe and eyestay (lace area). This combination of traditional and modern is inspired by Bill and Dick Tarlow, who bought the FootJoy business in 1957.
Woods has been associated with the Nike brand for over 25 years and his decision to tee it up wearing a pair of FootJoy shoes was initially surprising. He clarified the situation in an interview and said: “I have very limited mobility now. Just with the rods and plates and screws that are in my leg, I needed something different, something that allowed me to be more stable. That's what I've gone to.”
The decision was met with support from Nike, who released a statement on the matter: “Like golf fans around the world, we are delighted to see Tiger back on the course. He is an incredible athlete, and it is phenomenal to see him returning to the game at this level. His story continues to transcend sport and inspire us all. As he continues his return, we will work with him to meet his new needs.”
Woods also confirmed that he is far from ending his relationship with Nike and is working alongside the company to find a more permanent solution to the problem. He continued: “Nike's been fantastic over the years of providing me with equipment and work, and we have worked, we've been working on trying to find something to allow me to do this and swing again. We're still going to continue doing it, and hopefully we'll have something soon.”
