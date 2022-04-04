Nike Releases Statement On Tiger Woods
Woods is at Augusta National ahead of The Masters, but he's not wearing Nike shoes...
Nike has said it will work with Tiger Woods "to meet his new needs" after the 15-time Major winner was spotted wearing FootJoy golf shoes on Sunday at The Masters.
The American was wearing a black pair of FootJoy's Premiere Series Packard shoes on Sunday and was then wearing a white version of the same shoes on Monday.
“Like golf fans around the world, we are delighted to see Tiger back on the course. He is an incredible athlete, and it is phenomenal to see him returning to the game at this level,” the company told ESPN’s Michael Collins who reached out to the sportswear giant for comment. “His story continues to transcend sport and inspire us all. As he continues his return, we will work with him to meet his new needs.”
"I reached out to Nike about Tiger Woods and the fact he wasn’t wearing his normal Nike golf shoes. Here’s their full official statement," Collins posted on Instagram.
Woods looks set to complete a remarkable comeback this week following his near-career-ending car crash in LA last February. He suffered serious leg, foot and ankle injuries and is at Augusta National this week testing his body to see if it can handle the undulating Georgia course.
His injuries may well be the reason why he has opted for a change in the footwear department. Woods has been a Nike athlete since 1996 and continues to wear the brand's apparel.
Woods played a practice round with Justin Thomas and Fred Couples on Tuesday.
