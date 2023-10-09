11-Year-Old Golfer Makes Hole-In-One In Front Of Tiger Woods

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

They always say you remember your first hole-in-one. Unfortunately, I am yet to make one but, in the case of 11-year-old Holden Bautista, not only did he make two in the same round, but one of them was in front of none other than Tiger Woods!

Competing in the TGR Invitation event, which is played at Pebble Beach's Hay short course, Bautista was featuring in the second round of the tournament when, after making his first ace, he struck a crisp iron that never left the flag, eventually dropping in for a stunning hole-in-one.

Following the aces, Bautista met Woods, with the 15-time Major winner congratulating the 11-year-old and handing him two pins for the hole-in-ones. However, it was the words that Woods said to Bautista which will live in the memory, as he stated: “I’m proud of you, keep it going.”

If this sounds too good to be true then it is worth noting that, back in 2016, 11-year-old Taylor Crozier also made a hole-in-one in front of Woods. That event was at his course-opening at The Playgrounds in Texas!

Prior to the TGR Invitation event starting, Woods gave an update on his recovery from ankle surgery, with the 15-time Major winner seen hitting full shots at The Hay for the first time since undergoing the knife in April.

Along with hitting full shots, Woods was videoed walking at the course, with the American also seen on the putting green alongside his son, Charlie.