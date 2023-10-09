11-Year-Old Golfer Makes Hole-In-One In Front Of Tiger Woods
Playing in the TGR Invitation event, Holden Bautista produced a moment he'll remember for the rest of his life
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
They always say you remember your first hole-in-one. Unfortunately, I am yet to make one but, in the case of 11-year-old Holden Bautista, not only did he make two in the same round, but one of them was in front of none other than Tiger Woods!
Holden Bautista take a bow! Not only has the 11-year-old just made a hole-in-one, but he has also made an ace in front of Tiger Woods! That'll be a story for life👏pic.twitter.com/IgFLFmXi8IOctober 8, 2023
Competing in the TGR Invitation event, which is played at Pebble Beach's Hay short course, Bautista was featuring in the second round of the tournament when, after making his first ace, he struck a crisp iron that never left the flag, eventually dropping in for a stunning hole-in-one.
Following the aces, Bautista met Woods, with the 15-time Major winner congratulating the 11-year-old and handing him two pins for the hole-in-ones. However, it was the words that Woods said to Bautista which will live in the memory, as he stated: “I’m proud of you, keep it going.”
If this sounds too good to be true then it is worth noting that, back in 2016, 11-year-old Taylor Crozier also made a hole-in-one in front of Woods. That event was at his course-opening at The Playgrounds in Texas!
Prior to the TGR Invitation event starting, Woods gave an update on his recovery from ankle surgery, with the 15-time Major winner seen hitting full shots at The Hay for the first time since undergoing the knife in April.
Along with hitting full shots, Woods was videoed walking at the course, with the American also seen on the putting green alongside his son, Charlie.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
Act Fast! The TaylorMade Stealth 2 Driver Is At The Lowest Price We've Ever Seen
We have spotted the 2023 driver with a big discount on Amazon right now, and we don't expect it to be around for long.
By Sam Tremlett Published
-
Report: LIV Golf To Announce New Venue Ahead Of 2024 Season
According to a report in The Telegraph, JCB Golf and Country Club will replace The Centurion Club for 2024
By Matt Cradock Published