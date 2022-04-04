Tiger Woods Spotted Wearing FootJoy Shoes Again At The Masters
The 15-time Major winner has worn FootJoy Premiere Series Packard shoes two days in a row at Augusta
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Tiger Woods is practising at Augusta National ahead of the Masters and eagle-eyed viewers will notice he has not been wearing his usual brand of footwear.
For the second-consecutive day, the 15-time Major winner was wearing a pair of FootJoy's Premiere Series Packard shoes - a huge shock considering Woods has been a Nike athlete for over 25 years. He wore a black pair on Sunday and was seen wearing a white pair on Monday.
“Like golf fans around the world, we are delighted to see Tiger back on the course," Nike said in a statement responding to the 46-year-old's choice of golf shoes. "He is an incredible athlete, and it is phenomenal to see him returning to the game at this level. His story continues to transcend sport and inspire us all. As he continues his return, we will work with him to meet his new needs.”
Although it is unclear as to why Tiger was wearing the FootJoy shoes, it is possibly down to the leg, foot and ankle injuries he sustained in the serious car crash back in February 2021.
The five-time Masters champion played a practice round at Augusta National on Sunday after announcing that he would make a "game-time decision" on whether to play in the year's first men's Major, which would be his first competitive start since November 2020's delayed Masters.
Woods teed off around 2.45pm local time at Augusta on Monday with Justin Thomas and Fred Couples.
Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016. He graduated in Sports Journalism in 2016 and currently manages the Golf Monthly news, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. Elliott has interviewed some huge names in the golf world including Sergio Garcia, Thomas Bjorn, Bernd Wiesberger and Scotty Cameron as well as a number of professionals on the DP World and PGA Tours. He has also covered three Open Championships on-site including at Carnoustie in 2018 when he was inside the ropes with Tiger Woods. He has played 31 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Old Head and Alwoodley. He currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats between 3-5. His golfing highlight is making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, and he has made one hole-in-one.
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Honma TR20
3 wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max
Hybrid: Titleist 818H2
Irons: Honma TR20B
Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
Who Is Bryson DeChambeau’s Caddie?
Who is Bryson DeChambeau's caddie?
By Golf Monthly • Published
-
'I Think It’s Absolutely Disgusting' - LPGA Pro On Major Venue Move
Christina Kim didn't hold back in an interview with The Desert Sun, as she spoke about The Chevron Championship moving away from Mission Hills Country Club
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
Masters Rookie Commits Fashion Blunder At Augusta National
On Saturday afternoon at Augusta National, Talor Gooch was seen wearing shorts which, at Augusta, is a big no no
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
Tiger Woods' Caddie Gives Update On Possible Masters Return
According to Tiger's bagman, he is looking good ahead of a potential return at the Masters
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
'I'm Not Going There To Make Up The Numbers' - Reveals Harrington On Masters Return
Harrington will make his first appearance at the Masters in seven years, as he eyes a piece of history at Augusta National
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
'He Looked Like The Tiger We Saw Before The Accident' - Horschel Reveals
Speaking at Augusta National, Horschel revealed that players are feeling 'giddy' about Tiger's progress from injury
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
Tiger Woods Spotted Wearing Non-Nike Shoes At Augusta National
Appearing at Augusta National on Sunday, many social media users noticed something different about Tiger
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
The Masters Release Press Conference Schedule - Tiger Features On Tuesday
With the Masters almost upon us, there will be a familiar name appearing at the press conferences on Tuesday
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
What Are The Betting Odds For The Masters
With the Masters just around the corner, check out the betting odds for the field here
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
'It Will Be A Game-Time Decision' - Tiger Gives Update On Possible Masters Return
In a tweet, Tiger stated he is heading to Augusta National, but his decision on whether he will play will come nearer the deadline
By Matt Cradock • Published