Tiger Woods Spotted Wearing FootJoy Shoes Again At The Masters

Tiger Woods is practising at Augusta National ahead of the Masters and eagle-eyed viewers will notice he has not been wearing his usual brand of footwear.

For the second-consecutive day, the 15-time Major winner was wearing a pair of FootJoy's Premiere Series Packard shoes - a huge shock considering Woods has been a Nike athlete for over 25 years. He wore a black pair on Sunday and was seen wearing a white pair on Monday.

“Like golf fans around the world, we are delighted to see Tiger back on the course," Nike said in a statement responding to the 46-year-old's choice of golf shoes. "He is an incredible athlete, and it is phenomenal to see him returning to the game at this level. His story continues to transcend sport and inspire us all. As he continues his return, we will work with him to meet his new needs.”

Although it is unclear as to why Tiger was wearing the FootJoy shoes, it is possibly down to the leg, foot and ankle injuries he sustained in the serious car crash back in February 2021.

The five-time Masters champion played a practice round at Augusta National on Sunday after announcing that he would make a "game-time decision" on whether to play in the year's first men's Major, which would be his first competitive start since November 2020's delayed Masters.

Woods teed off around 2.45pm local time at Augusta on Monday with Justin Thomas and Fred Couples.