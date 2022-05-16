Tiger Woods 'A Lot Stronger' Since The Masters

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Tiger Woods says he has got "a lot stronger" since his Masters return last month at Augusta National.

The 15-time Major champion makes his second start of the year at this week's PGA Championship at Southern Hills in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where he won his fourth Wanamaker Trophy 15 years ago.

Woods arrived in Tulsa on Sunday and played the front nine before scouting out the back nine on Monday. He was "walking taller, swinging freer and looking stronger" according to Golfweek's Steve DiMeglio.

“I’ve gotten a lot stronger since the Masters,” Woods told Golfweek. “We went back to work on Tuesday [after the Masters]. Monday was awful; I did nothing and Tuesday was leg day. So we went right back after it. Everything is better."

“It’s only going to keep getting stronger,” he said of his rehabilitated right leg, which he feared was going to be amputated following his horrific single car crash in LA last February. "The more I use it, the more strength it gains. Am I ever going to have full mobility? No. Never again. But I’ll be able to get stronger. It’s going to ache, but that’s the way it’s going to be.

“I’m excited about [the week ahead]. I’m not going to play that much going forward so anytime I do play, it’s going to be fun to play and to compete. There only so many money games you can play at home.”

Woods' caddie Joe LaCava also spoke to Golfweek, saying he had spent three days in Florida with Tiger last week after a trip to Southern Hills last month.

“We were doing some practising and some playing, so it was a combination,” LaCava said of their time in Florida last week. “We were not just playing and not just practising. We were kind of mixing it up, kind of simulating what you might do at a tournament, doing some chipping and putting before and after, so you’re on your feet a little bit longer.

“Other than the fact that he won here in 2007, I think it’s the stamina and endurance thing that excites him the most.”

Woods wowed the golfing world in the opening round of The Masters last month, where he was inside the top-10 after round one thanks to a 71 (-1). He eventually finished 47th after rounds of 71-74-78-78.

He has won four PGA Championships, in 1999, 2000, 2006 and 2007.