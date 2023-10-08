'Tiger Is The Obvious Choice' - Horschel Backs Woods 2025 Ryder Cup Captaincy
In an interview with GolfByTourMiss, the American claimed that 'it’s time to get some younger (USA) captains in there'
After Europe defeated USA 16.5 - 11.5 to claim back the Ryder Cup, attention has already turned to 2025 at Bethpage Black, specifically, who will captain the USA side in New York.
There is already a lot of speculation with former US captain, Davis Love III, claiming that Tiger Woods is "the next logical choice" for the role, and Woods is already one of the favourites to captain the American side.
A player that has now given his backing to Woods is Billy Horschel who, speaking exclusively with GolfByTourMiss, stated that “Tiger is the obvious choice."
In the interview, the American explained that: “You look at the Ryder Cup history and the US has not had a back-to-back Ryder Cup captain, not since Ben Hogan in the late 1940s, so going off history I don’t think Zach will be asked to captain the side in two years time.
“Who will that be? I don’t know. The strategy was to have an assistant captain or a captain-to-be to step-up to take over after each Ryder Cup. Tiger is the obvious choice, in my opinion. It’s time to get Tiger in as Ryder Cup captain, and then after Tiger it’s time to get some younger captains in there."
Despite seven PGA Tour wins, including a WGC Match Play and FedEx Cup victory, Horschel has never made it on to an American Ryder Cup side. However, the 36-year-old has nothing but praise for the previous American Ryder Cup captains, with Horschel adding: “Davis (Love III), (Steve) Stricker and (Jim) Furyk have each done a great job, and I’m friends with each of them, but it’s time to turn the wheel over a little bit.
"Let’s just maybe shake-up a few things and see if it works as what we’ve done the last six years or so has been pretty successful. We really don’t want to do too much different but I do think we need a little fresher blood in the US team and Tiger as captain couldn’t hurt”.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
