Tiger's 'The Next Logical Choice' As USA Ryder Cup Captain Says Former Skipper

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Tiger Woods is the "next logical choice" to captain the USA Ryder Cup team, with former skipper Davis Love III hoping they can talk him into taking over from Zach Johnson.

The USA suffered another chastening defeat in Europe on Sunday and already the attention has turned to who will lead yet another redemption bid back on home soil in 2025.

Being staged at Bethpage in New York will be a huge advantage for the hosts, but they could also have 15-time Major champion Woods at the helm - if Love gets his way.

The 47-year-old captained the USA to Presidents Cup victory in 2019 and now Love says that Woods is the next logical choice to step up to Ryder Cup duties.

“I hate to put pressure on him, but it's kind of his call," said Love. "Obviously with some guys out, he's the next logical choice.

“We've got to call Tiger Woods and ask him. I think if he wants - obviously Tiger's into a lot of stuff right now, but it's kind of his call, I would say.

“You know, I remember a time when Tiger and Phil watched me do it and went, holy cow, I don't know if we want to put that much time and effort into it. It takes a lot out of you.

“Hopefully we can talk him into it."

Love also thinks it's time for the likes of himself and Fred Couples and the older guard to take a step back and allow the next generation of captains and vice-captains come through.

"Look at Zach, you know? We thought Zach could play in Paris, right, and he was on the bubble, and now we had him a few times as assistant and he was a great captain," Love added.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Webb Simpson last year at Presidents Cup, we had Stewart Cink, and both of them are going to be all-star assistant captains or future captains.

"They need to get rid of guys like Davis Love and probably Fred Couples and move on. I'm lobbying for it."

As the post-mortem into America's latest defeat in Europe continues, among all the reasons for defeat being touted, Love says the simple fact is Luke Donald's side started fast and never looked back.

"There's a lot of reasons why I think we didn't win," Love added. "But one of them was starting on the first hole, a guy chips in off the green, the second hole his partner makes a 30-footer that had never played in the Ryder Cup before.

"It was like the team scores a touchdown when you kick it off to them and then every time they get the ball they just keep scoring and scoring and scoring and you can't ever catch up.

"They played great. They jumped us early. We could come up with a lot of reasons why. As my friend Darren Clarke always said, they had the run of the greens and it was just hard to stop them. You've got to get them a lot of credit.

"You know, we learned a lot and hopefully, obviously New York will be to our advantage and then we've got to figure out Adare Manor after that."