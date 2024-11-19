Tiger and Charlie Woods Absent From Early PNC Championship Field
Tiger and Charlie Woods are absent from the field for the 2024 PNC Championship, although there are two teams to be confirmed
The PNC Championship is one of the most loved events of the year, with family pairings taking part in the two-day contest to offer some light relief after a long season of intensive action.
In recent years, the most high-profile team has seen 15-time Major winner Tiger Woods alongside son Charlie, but with the 2024 tournament at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando a month away, the duo is absent from the initial field - although that could change as two teams are to be confirmed.
Tiger and Charlie’s absence – at least for the time being – is not entirely surprising given the 48-year-old underwent the sixth back surgery of his career in mid-September.
That came after he had experienced back spasms throughout 2024 - an issue that was apparent even as early as February’s Genesis Invitational, when he hit a shank on the final hole of his first round.
Afterwards, Woods explained the issue had been to blame, saying: "My back was spasming the last couple holes and it was locking up. I came down and it didn't move and I presented hosel first and shanked it.”
Despite the problem, Woods made further appearances in the year’s four Majors, but even then, his playing time was limited as he only made the cut in the first of them, The Masters.
The procedure on Woods was a microdecompression surgery of the lumbar spine for nerve impingement in his lower back.
In other words, a piece of tissue attached to his spine was removed, and following the work, a statement released on Wood’s social media platforms declared it had gone “smoothly,” although no timeframe was given for his return.
Despite that, the statement struck an optimistic tone, with Woods adding: “I look forward to tackling this rehab and preparing myself to get back to normal life activities, including golf.”
At the time, Woods had a clear schedule, with his next anticipated appearance not arriving until the Hero World Challenge at the beginning of December, which he hosts.
In late October, the field was named for the Albany event, but Woods was not in it, although there were three spaces to fill leaving the possibility that he may still appear. With two weeks to go until the event, those three spots remain vacant.
It’s a similar story with the PNC Championship, with the likelihood that Woods will be given as much time as possible to decide if he is fit enough to compete.
Tiger and Charlie appeared for the fourth successive time in 2023 and finished T5 as Bernhard Langer and son Jason claimed victory.
Team Langer returns in 2024, while there are debut appearances from Fred Couples, who will partner stepson Hunter Hannemann, and Trevor Immelman, who will play alongside son Jacob.
Other notable pairings include John Daly and son John Daly II, as well as Nelly Korda and her dad Petr.
The PNC Championship takes place on Saturday 21 and Sunday 22 December.
PNC Championship Field
- Stewart Cink and Connor Cink
- Fred Couples and Hunter Hannemann
- John Daly and John Daly II
- David Duval and Brady Duval
- Nick Faldo and Matthew Faldo
- Trevor Immelman and Jacob Immelman
- Nelly Korda and Petr Korda
- Matt Kuchar and Carson Kuchar
- Bernhard Langer and Jason Langer
- Tom Lehman and Sean Lehman
- Justin Leonard and Luke Leonard
- Mark O’Meara and Sean O’Meara
- Gary Player and Alexander Hall
- Nick Price and Greg Price
- Vijah Singh and Qass Singh
- Annika Sorenstam and Will McGee
- Steve Stricker and Izzi Stricker
- Lee Trevino and Sean Trevino
- TBD
- TBD
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
