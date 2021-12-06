Thorbjorn Olesen Accused Of Grabbing A Woman's Breast And Urinating In Aisle During Flight

Thorbjorn Olesen "grabbed" a woman's breast and "urinated" in the aisle during a British Airways flight in 2019, a court has heard as his trial began at London's Aldersgate House Nightingale Court.

Olsen's alleged behaviour is said to have occurred on the way back to London on 29th July 2019 following the WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational.

The five-time European Tour winner and 2018 Ryder Cup player has denied sexually assaulting a woman, being drunk on an aircraft, and assault by beating of a second woman.

Olesen is said to have no recollection of what happened on board the flight due to taking sleeping pills and drinking various alcoholic drinks.

The woman Olesen is charged with sexually assaulting read a witness statement to the court where she described what she alleges happened on board the flight.. "He grabbed my hand and kissed it," she said. "He would not let go. He nuzzled his head into the nape of my neck. I thought he clearly did not know what he was doing.

"I was very wary of his behaviour as he had been aggressive towards crew members. He had his right hand around my back. He then grabbed my breast and moved his hand over my right breast. I felt shocked. It had overstepped the mark."

One member of the cabin crew said Olesen "appeared highly intoxicated and totally spaced out." Another said she had "never come across such bad behaviour on board a flight" in her 27 years of service.

"I was aware there was another passenger in the cabin drinking pink champagne and I saw Mr Olesen drinking from their glass," she told the court. "My attention was drawn to Mr Olesen and his travelling companion. It appeared they were trying to have some form of party."

She also described how she attempted to help Olesen back from the toilet where she alleges the Dane pushed her. "He pushed me with his right hand on my right shoulder, saying: 'It's all about you isn't it? Just go away.' He had assaulted me."

"While carrying out my service, I could hear Mr Olesen shouting," she said. "About four hours into the flight I was made aware that a passenger had pressed the call bell to inform the attendant that Mr Olesen had got up and urinated over the male, his seat and the aisle."

The 31-year-old was also said to have sworn at the staff members and to have been "staggering" around the aircraft. It was also revealed that the aircraft's captain was considering diverting the flight if the situation escalated. He said he "saw a trail of liquid going from first class", and organised special cleaning of the plane upon arrival in London.

Ian Poulter was on the flight back with Olesen, with Poulter telling the police "he looked a little worse for wear and I just assumed he had had too much to drink." Poulter himself apparently took sleeping pills but did not give any to Olesen, who he described to the police as "a hard-working individual who is dedicated to his profession".

A female cabin crew member had "noticed a small group of people gathered around seat 2E and they had brightly coloured pills," the court was told. She said: "I heard someone say 'oh I'll have one of those' but I do not know who it was."

Olesen previously said in a police interview that "he could remember getting on the plane and having some pills". He admitted to having "five or six drinks" before boarding the flight, but denied being drunk and said he had taken up to four sleeping pills at the start of the flight.

The trial at London's Aldersgate House Nightingale Court continues.