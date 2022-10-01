'There Is No Need For Any Animosity' - Louis Oosthuizen
Speaking at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Oosthuizen stated that both LIV Golf and the PGA Tour must come together to find a solution
The saga surrounding LIV Golf has gone somewhat muted over the past few days it has to be said. Last week, the Presidents Cup dominated the golfing landscape, with a thrilling tournament being won by the American team and, at the beginning of October, attention turned to the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship where a number of big names feature.
However, alongside the likes of Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry and Tyrrell Hatton, there have been several players from the Saudi-backed series competing, including 2010 Open Championship winner, Louis Oosthuizen.
The South African, who has played in all of the LIV Golf events, claimed that being omitted from the International side of the Presidents Cup was a "punch in the gut", with Oosthuizen now believing that the best thing LIV and the PGA and DP World Tours can do is get together to sort a solution.
“I saw what Rory (McIlroy) said here earlier this week about the game ripping itself apart and the need for the guys in all camps to get together and talk and figure something out and, in truth, I’ve always thought that’s inevitable eventually," said Oosthuizen.
After the first tee shot was struck at Centurion in 2022, the PGA Tour banned those teeing it up in a LIV Golf event, with further bans being put in place for those who jumped at a later date. Currently, the DP World Tour has not banned LIV players from their tournaments, but there is a reported court hearing scheduled for February that will decide if Keith Pelley has the power to ban LIV rebels.
According to Oosthuizen though, “LIV isn't going anywhere and neither are the Tours," with the 39-year-old adding "after the lawyers do their thing, it will come to a point when they will all get round a table and find a solution. I’m not sure where I’ll be in my career by then, but it needs to happen. There is no need for any animosity. I’ve encountered none here this week and that’s the way it should be.”
At the DP World Tour's flagship event, the BMW PGA Championship, a number of players voiced their distain at certain LIV golfers featuring in the tournament. Prior to the competition, Shane Lowry admitted that he “can’t stand” some of the LIV Golf players taking part.
His words were echoed by American, Billy Horschel, who branded the Saudi-backed players as "hypocritical". The comment came after the LIV Golf members explained that one of the reasons they went to LIV is to play less golf.
Matt studied Sports Journalism at Southampton Solent University, graduating in 2019. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly and the PGA, he covers all aspects of the game, from Tour news to equipment testing and buyers’ guides. Taking up the game at the age of six, Matt currently holds a handicap of 3 and despite not having a hole in one…yet, he has had two albatrosses. His favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
