'There Is No Need For Any Animosity' - Louis Oosthuizen

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The saga surrounding LIV Golf has gone somewhat muted over the past few days it has to be said. Last week, the Presidents Cup dominated the golfing landscape, with a thrilling tournament being won by the American team and, at the beginning of October, attention turned to the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship where a number of big names feature.

However, alongside the likes of Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry and Tyrrell Hatton, there have been several players from the Saudi-backed series competing, including 2010 Open Championship winner, Louis Oosthuizen.

The South African, who has played in all of the LIV Golf events, claimed that being omitted from the International side of the Presidents Cup was a "punch in the gut", with Oosthuizen now believing that the best thing LIV and the PGA and DP World Tours can do is get together to sort a solution.

Team USA celebrate their Presidents Cup win (Image credit: Getty Images)

“I saw what Rory (McIlroy) said here earlier this week about the game ripping itself apart and the need for the guys in all camps to get together and talk and figure something out and, in truth, I’ve always thought that’s inevitable eventually," said Oosthuizen.

After the first tee shot was struck at Centurion in 2022, the PGA Tour banned those teeing it up in a LIV Golf event, with further bans being put in place for those who jumped at a later date. Currently, the DP World Tour has not banned LIV players from their tournaments, but there is a reported court hearing scheduled for February that will decide if Keith Pelley has the power to ban LIV rebels.

According to Oosthuizen though, “LIV isn't going anywhere and neither are the Tours," with the 39-year-old adding "after the lawyers do their thing, it will come to a point when they will all get round a table and find a solution. I’m not sure where I’ll be in my career by then, but it needs to happen. There is no need for any animosity. I’ve encountered none here this week and that’s the way it should be.”

Branden Grace is one of the LIV players featuring at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship this week (Image credit: Getty Images)

At the DP World Tour's flagship event, the BMW PGA Championship, a number of players voiced their distain at certain LIV golfers featuring in the tournament. Prior to the competition, Shane Lowry admitted that he “can’t stand” some of the LIV Golf players taking part.

His words were echoed by American, Billy Horschel, who branded the Saudi-backed players as "hypocritical". The comment came after the LIV Golf members explained that one of the reasons they went to LIV is to play less golf.