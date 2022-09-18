'It's A Bit Of A Punch In The Gut' - Oosthuizen On Presidents Cup Omission
The South African also stated that he was 'a bit disappointed in the decision' whereby he isn't allowed to play
Louis Oosthuizen has been around the professional game for over two decades and possesses a CV that many would be proud of. However, following his jump to LIV Golf, the Saudi-backed series which is splitting the professional game in two, the South African admits he has 'pangs' about missing out on the Presidents Cup.
Taking place at Quail Hollow, half of the World's Top 10 will be in action, as Team USA take on the International Team. Having featured in the last four events (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019) it is the first time Oosthuizen has missed a Presidents Cup, with PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan issuing a PGA Tour and Presidents Cup ban to anyone who went over to the LIV Golf Series.
Speaking to Sports Illustrated (opens in new tab), the 2010 Champion Golfer of the Year stated that: "There's a lot of pangs about missing next week," adding "I think of us who are here—Charl, Branden, Carlos—they would love to be able to play. It's a bit of a stinger."
After resigning his PGA Tour membership before joining LIV Golf, the 39-year-old still hoped to play the prestigious team event while with LIV: "I thought by resigning my membership before I did anything wrong really... there's no rule that says I need to be a PGA Tour member to play the Presidents Cup, especially as an International team player.
"I didn't think I did anything wrong. I made my decision where I am playing golf. But I didn't do anything wrong while I was a PGA Tour member. I was a bit disappointed in the decision that I was on the list not being able to play."
Although Oosthuizen won't be at Quail Hollow, he will "be rooting 150 percent for the International team," adding: "It's always been one of my favorite weeks of the year. It's a bit of a punch in the gut not to be able to play that. More so, not being able to be one of the players who is with a South African captain."
Throughout the process of International Team selection, the Captain, Trevor Immelman, has described the landscape as a "giant pain in my a**," with the South African now missing the likes of Oosthuizen, Cameron Smith, Marc Leishman, Joaquin Niemann, Branden Grace, Carlos Ortiz and Abraham Ancer due to their LIV involvement.
"I feel the most bad for Trev,' said Oosthuizen, who has secured nine wins, six losses and four draws throughout his four appearances. "Trevor's a good friend. We text each other. He knew my decision beforehand. But still, it sucks. I wanted to play for him. He's going to be a great captain."
Matt studied Sports Journalism at Southampton Solent University, graduating in 2019. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly and the PGA, he covers all aspects of the game, from Tour news to equipment testing and buyers’ guides. Taking up the game at the age of six, Matt currently holds a handicap of 3 and despite not having a hole in one…yet, he has had two albatrosses. His favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
