The $750 Cardigan Tommy Fleetwood Is Wearing At The US Open
Fleetwood's cardigan was certainly catching the eye of viewers during the first round of the 2026 US Open...
Tommy Fleetwood's choice of apparel has been a big talking point throughout 2026, with the clothing-free agent showcasing some interesting garments through the season.
Splitting with Nike at the start of the year, the Englishman has worn many brands, with his cardigan at this week's US Open only adding to the list.
Diving deep into his wardrobe at Shinnecock Hills, the product in question comes from luxury brand Leret Leret, which specializes in cashmere and cotton pieces.
Founded by siblings Edouard, Andrea, and Alesia Leret, the clothing item is called No.64, and the cardigan is crafted with a medium-weight Mongolian cashmere and features a golf ball on the right hand side of it.
Available in sizes XXS to XXL, the limited-edition piece is on the pricier side, costing $750, around the average price for other items listed on Leret Leret's website.
As mentioned, Fleetwood is a clothing-free agent and it's currently unclear as to when, or if, he will sign an apparel deal with any brands in the near future.
Throughout 2026, Fleetwood has worn the likes of Malbon and Tiger Woods' Sun Day Red brand. The Tour Championship winner also sported Vuori, Lululemon and G/Fore.
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Most notably, though, Fleetwood has begun the trend of wearing clothing from the host courses, including Pebble Beach, Riviera Country Club and Augusta National.
Speaking at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February, the Ryder Cup star stated: "This is cool. I feel like I'm a big golf fan.
"I really like golf stuff, so it's quite nice to be wearing like Pebble Beach clothing. I mean, my kids would absolutely love this stuff so I feel pretty lucky to have it on.
"In general, my kids wear way more golf merchandise than me always because I haven't been able to as well.
"I do like it. I mean there's some amazing logos around the world and I also think they're just like memorable pieces, right, when you come to a special place. My collection's got a bit bigger, that's for sure."
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
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