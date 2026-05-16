Rory McIlroy's 2011 US Open Winning Shirt Goes Up For Sale At Near $300,000 Asking Price

Rory McIlroy is one of the most successful golfers in the modern era, becoming a Career Grand Slam winner and pocketing title after title on the PGA Tour and DP World Tour.

Bursting onto the scene as a teenager, McIlroy claimed his first Major title at the 2011 US Open, setting some incredible records along the way.

What's more, thanks to Golden Age Golf Auctions, you can earn a little slice of history, as the polo shirt he wore in the final round is now up for auction, but it will cost you a pretty penny.

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At Congressional Country Club, McIlroy fired rounds of 65, 66, 68 and 69 to finish 16-under, eight shots clear of Jason Day in second.

Not only did McIlroy card all four rounds under-par, but his 16-under total was the lowest total, while his 268 score was the lowest 72-hole score in the Majors history.

For the final round in Maryland, the then 22-year-old was decked out in a blue polo ensemble and, according to Golden Age Auctions, the top is "almost certainly the finest piece of Rory McIlroy memorabilia that will ever hit the collector market."

The PhotoMatch Authentication has been completed by MeiGray Signature Authentication, specifically James Spence Authentication (JSA), with the price set at £224,680.

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At the time, McIlroy possessed numerous sponsors, one of which was Audemars Piguet watches.

In fact, the tournament-worn shirt was gifted to the brand's CEO following McIlroy's US Open win, with it signed: "To Francois. The first of many! AP Forever!"

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Following the victory, McIlroy went on to win the PGA Championship in 2012 and 2014, as well as The Open Championship in 2014 and The Masters in 2025 and 2026.

If the shirt were to sell for the near $300,000 asking price, it would be well shy of the most expensive piece of golf memorabilia sold at Golden Age Auctions, which so happens to be a set of Tiger Woods' Tiger Slam irons.

Holding all four Majors during 2000 and 2001, Woods' set of Titleist 681-T irons fetched a whopping $5,156,162 at Golden Age Auctions.