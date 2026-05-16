Rory McIlroy's 2011 US Open Winning Shirt Goes Up For Sale At Near $300,000 Asking Price
McIlroy's 2011 US Open polo has hit Golden Age Auctions' website, with the shirt an historic one that will set you back a near $300,000
Rory McIlroy is one of the most successful golfers in the modern era, becoming a Career Grand Slam winner and pocketing title after title on the PGA Tour and DP World Tour.
Bursting onto the scene as a teenager, McIlroy claimed his first Major title at the 2011 US Open, setting some incredible records along the way.
What's more, thanks to Golden Age Golf Auctions, you can earn a little slice of history, as the polo shirt he wore in the final round is now up for auction, but it will cost you a pretty penny.
At Congressional Country Club, McIlroy fired rounds of 65, 66, 68 and 69 to finish 16-under, eight shots clear of Jason Day in second.
Not only did McIlroy card all four rounds under-par, but his 16-under total was the lowest total, while his 268 score was the lowest 72-hole score in the Majors history.
For the final round in Maryland, the then 22-year-old was decked out in a blue polo ensemble and, according to Golden Age Auctions, the top is "almost certainly the finest piece of Rory McIlroy memorabilia that will ever hit the collector market."
The PhotoMatch Authentication has been completed by MeiGray Signature Authentication, specifically James Spence Authentication (JSA), with the price set at £224,680.
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At the time, McIlroy possessed numerous sponsors, one of which was Audemars Piguet watches.
In fact, the tournament-worn shirt was gifted to the brand's CEO following McIlroy's US Open win, with it signed: "To Francois. The first of many! AP Forever!"
Following the victory, McIlroy went on to win the PGA Championship in 2012 and 2014, as well as The Open Championship in 2014 and The Masters in 2025 and 2026.
If the shirt were to sell for the near $300,000 asking price, it would be well shy of the most expensive piece of golf memorabilia sold at Golden Age Auctions, which so happens to be a set of Tiger Woods' Tiger Slam irons.
Holding all four Majors during 2000 and 2001, Woods' set of Titleist 681-T irons fetched a whopping $5,156,162 at Golden Age Auctions.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
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