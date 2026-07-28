Pay Homage To Seve Ballesteros With The New Seve 2026 Golf Apparel Collection
I recently got my hands on the new golf collection from the Seve brand, and here is why you need to try it too.
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For those of you unaware, there are a boatload of golf apparel brands to know about in 2026 and one of those is most certainly Seve Collection, which pays homage to the iconic Spanish golfer Severiano Ballesteros.
The brand has recently unveiled its 2026 collection which has every apparel element catered for, from tops, to shorts to accessories like caps and belts.