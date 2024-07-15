The Ultimate Greenside Companion? Callaway Unveils New Opus And Opus Platinum Wedges

While there’s no denying Callaway has excelled in producing some of the best drivers, fairway woods on the market in recent years, less is said about the brand's ability to produce outstanding wedges. That however, may all be about to change thanks to the release of the new Opus and Opus Platinum wedges. Created based on tour-player feedback and some of the latest groove technology, the new Opus wedge range could be about to seriously disrupt the wedge market.

The Callaway Opus and Opus Platinum wedges (Image credit: Future)

The various Jaws wedge's released by Callaway over the years have always been solid performers and with the brand's impressive R&D team, it was only a matter of time before we got a wedge that could be talked about as one of the best wedges currently available. With years of innovation and feedback having gone into the product, the brand is particularly excited about the launch of the Opus wedges and for good reason.

What’s The Technology

The new Spin Gen Face Technology on the Callaway Opus wedges aim to provide maximum spin (Image credit: Future)

The Callaway Opus wedges are said to deliver extreme levels of spin from various lies and in differing conditions thanks to what the brand calls Spin Gen Face Technology - a combination of three key factors. The first is simply adding more grooves on the face. There are two more grooves on the face of the Opus wedges compared to the previous Jaws wedges. Secondly, adding mini grooves that run diagonally between the main grooves to add more spin, particularly when the face is opened up or when a golfer is cutting across the ball and last is an aggressive fast blast. This is done to help protect the friction on the face for longer and create spin even on shorter pitch and chip shots.

The Callaway Opus Platinum wedges feature bonded tungsten to promote a lower more controllable ball flight (Image credit: Future)

The Opus Platinum wedges also feature some additional technology over the regular Opus wedges, including metal injection moulding construction (MiM). This is a proprietary blend of metals that help precisely dial in performance and feel. The new Opus wedges also feature bonded tungsten within the top line to create a higher CG and therefore lower the flight for additional control when playing into greens.

What Are The Models Available

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Opus

The Opus wedge is a tour validated wedge that combines a clean, bladed look that golfing purists will love with newly implemented Spin Gen Face Technology. The Opus wedge has a compact shape, designed with feedback from some of the best players in the world. These wedges have a higher toe peak than previous Callaway wedges and a slight radius on the leading edge to create what Callaway are calling its best wedge shape ever.

The Opus wedges are available in lofts from 48° through to 60° and four different grinds to suit every golfer's needs. The S grind is a popular option, often referred to by the Callaway tour team as the ‘situation’ grind for its ability to be used no matter what shot you face. The versatile C grind allows for ample shot-making and the W grind has a large, wide sole for those seeking more bounce and relief. The new grind option from Callaway is the T grind, a low 6° bounce, tour-favorite option. This grind offers the most heel and toe relief for golfers looking to be creative around the greens, however the T grind is only available in 58° and 60° loft options.

Read Our Full Callaway Opus Wedge Review

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Opus Platinum

The Opus Platinum wedge is premium in every sense of the word. This wedge keeps the same tour-inspired look found with the Opus wedge but is constructed using MiM (Metal Injection Moulding) for the best feel and performance. After taking on tour player feedback the R&D team at Callaway created the Opus Platinum with Bonded Tungsten for a lower, more controlled flight. The lower flight and high spin combination is what the best players in the world look for to increase their distance control, ultimately allowing them to hit more wedges closer to the hole.

The Opus Platinum wedges come with a CNC milled back which gives them a more premium look over the regular Opus wedges and there is the option of a chrome or ultra-premium Navy PVD finish. The upgraded Dynamic Gold 115 MID shaft and Golf Pride Multi Compound grip are all little touches that help elevate the Opus Platinum wedges.

Read Our Full Callaway Opus Platinum Wedge Review

What Callaway Says

Chris Gregg Head of Marketing, Callaway EMEA

“Opus are our finest, most Tour validated design of wedges in Callaway’s history. They will be making their official Tour Debut at this year’s Open at Royal Troon; one of the toughest links courses on the Open circuit, that remains a supreme test of precision shotmaking, creativity and skill. A perfect launch platform for Opus.”

Who’s Using Them On Tour?

Xander Shauffele won the PGA Championship with a Opus prototype wedge in the bag (Image credit: Getty Images)

Opus wedges have actually been on tour for a little while now, all in disguise. Callaway cleverly designed what it called the ‘S6’ - a prototype of the Opus designed to look like a tour-only offering of the Jaws wedges, with fake tungsten weights in the back to keep the Opus wedges identity a secret.

Yuko Saso won the Womens US Open using a Callaway Opus prototype wedge (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jon Rahm used the S6 to help Europe to Ryder Cup victory in Rome last year, Yuko Saso won the Women's US Open using a S6 60° prototype and Xander Schauffele claimed his maiden Major Championship victory using what is now known as an Opus wedge.

While the finalised Opus wedges have been spotted in the bags of Callaway Staff players, Chris Kirk and Max Greyserman, it’s yet to be seen which of the huge names on the Callaway roster put the Opus wedges in play... but we’re expecting to see quite a few this week at The Open.

Pricing, Specs And Availability



(Image credit: Future)

The Callaway Opus wedges will be available to purchase online and in store from the 6th September 2024.

Callaway Opus Wedge

Price: $179/£179

Steel Shaft: Dynamic Gold MID 115 wedge

Graphite Shaft: UST Recoil DART HDC

Grip: Golf Pride Grey Tour Velvet 360

Finishes: Chrome / Shadow Black

Callaway Opus Platinum Wedge

Price: $229/£229

Steel Shaft: Dynamic Gold MID 115 wedge Gunmetal Finish

Graphite Shaft: UST Recoil DART HDC Blackout Finish

Grip: Golf Pride MCC Grey / Black

Finishes: Chrome / Platinum Blue