The Ultimate Greenside Companion? Callaway Unveils New Opus And Opus Platinum Wedges
We take a look into the new technology within the Callaway Opus wedges and what performance golfers can expect
While there’s no denying Callaway has excelled in producing some of the best drivers, fairway woods on the market in recent years, less is said about the brand's ability to produce outstanding wedges. That however, may all be about to change thanks to the release of the new Opus and Opus Platinum wedges. Created based on tour-player feedback and some of the latest groove technology, the new Opus wedge range could be about to seriously disrupt the wedge market.
The various Jaws wedge's released by Callaway over the years have always been solid performers and with the brand's impressive R&D team, it was only a matter of time before we got a wedge that could be talked about as one of the best wedges currently available. With years of innovation and feedback having gone into the product, the brand is particularly excited about the launch of the Opus wedges and for good reason.
What’s The Technology
The Callaway Opus wedges are said to deliver extreme levels of spin from various lies and in differing conditions thanks to what the brand calls Spin Gen Face Technology - a combination of three key factors. The first is simply adding more grooves on the face. There are two more grooves on the face of the Opus wedges compared to the previous Jaws wedges. Secondly, adding mini grooves that run diagonally between the main grooves to add more spin, particularly when the face is opened up or when a golfer is cutting across the ball and last is an aggressive fast blast. This is done to help protect the friction on the face for longer and create spin even on shorter pitch and chip shots.
The Opus Platinum wedges also feature some additional technology over the regular Opus wedges, including metal injection moulding construction (MiM). This is a proprietary blend of metals that help precisely dial in performance and feel. The new Opus wedges also feature bonded tungsten within the top line to create a higher CG and therefore lower the flight for additional control when playing into greens.
What Are The Models Available
Opus
The Opus wedge is a tour validated wedge that combines a clean, bladed look that golfing purists will love with newly implemented Spin Gen Face Technology. The Opus wedge has a compact shape, designed with feedback from some of the best players in the world. These wedges have a higher toe peak than previous Callaway wedges and a slight radius on the leading edge to create what Callaway are calling its best wedge shape ever.
The Opus wedges are available in lofts from 48° through to 60° and four different grinds to suit every golfer's needs. The S grind is a popular option, often referred to by the Callaway tour team as the ‘situation’ grind for its ability to be used no matter what shot you face. The versatile C grind allows for ample shot-making and the W grind has a large, wide sole for those seeking more bounce and relief. The new grind option from Callaway is the T grind, a low 6° bounce, tour-favorite option. This grind offers the most heel and toe relief for golfers looking to be creative around the greens, however the T grind is only available in 58° and 60° loft options.
- Read Our Full Callaway Opus Wedge Review
Opus Platinum
The Opus Platinum wedge is premium in every sense of the word. This wedge keeps the same tour-inspired look found with the Opus wedge but is constructed using MiM (Metal Injection Moulding) for the best feel and performance. After taking on tour player feedback the R&D team at Callaway created the Opus Platinum with Bonded Tungsten for a lower, more controlled flight. The lower flight and high spin combination is what the best players in the world look for to increase their distance control, ultimately allowing them to hit more wedges closer to the hole.
The Opus Platinum wedges come with a CNC milled back which gives them a more premium look over the regular Opus wedges and there is the option of a chrome or ultra-premium Navy PVD finish. The upgraded Dynamic Gold 115 MID shaft and Golf Pride Multi Compound grip are all little touches that help elevate the Opus Platinum wedges.
- Read Our Full Callaway Opus Platinum Wedge Review
What Callaway Says
“Opus are our finest, most Tour validated design of wedges in Callaway’s history. They will be making their official Tour Debut at this year’s Open at Royal Troon; one of the toughest links courses on the Open circuit, that remains a supreme test of precision shotmaking, creativity and skill. A perfect launch platform for Opus.”
Who’s Using Them On Tour?
Opus wedges have actually been on tour for a little while now, all in disguise. Callaway cleverly designed what it called the ‘S6’ - a prototype of the Opus designed to look like a tour-only offering of the Jaws wedges, with fake tungsten weights in the back to keep the Opus wedges identity a secret.
Jon Rahm used the S6 to help Europe to Ryder Cup victory in Rome last year, Yuko Saso won the Women's US Open using a S6 60° prototype and Xander Schauffele claimed his maiden Major Championship victory using what is now known as an Opus wedge.
While the finalised Opus wedges have been spotted in the bags of Callaway Staff players, Chris Kirk and Max Greyserman, it’s yet to be seen which of the huge names on the Callaway roster put the Opus wedges in play... but we’re expecting to see quite a few this week at The Open.
Pricing, Specs And Availability
The Callaway Opus wedges will be available to purchase online and in store from the 6th September 2024.
Callaway Opus Wedge
Price: $179/£179
Steel Shaft: Dynamic Gold MID 115 wedge
Graphite Shaft: UST Recoil DART HDC
Grip: Golf Pride Grey Tour Velvet 360
Finishes: Chrome / Shadow Black
Callaway Opus Platinum Wedge
Price: $229/£229
Steel Shaft: Dynamic Gold MID 115 wedge Gunmetal Finish
Graphite Shaft: UST Recoil DART HDC Blackout Finish
Grip: Golf Pride MCC Grey / Black
Finishes: Chrome / Platinum Blue
Sam has worked in the golf industry for 12 years, offering advice on equipment to all levels of golfers and as Staff Writer, he tests and reviews equipment throughout the bag. Sam graduated from Webber International University in 2017 with a BSc Marketing Management degree while playing collegiate golf. His experience of playing professionally on both the EuroPro Tour and Clutch Pro Tour, alongside his golf retail history, means Sam has extensive knowledge of golf equipment and what works for different types of golfer.
Sam is a member of North Hants Golf Club in Fleet, Hampshire, where he won the club championship 3 times in succession from 2015-2017. His golfing highlight to date is shooting a round of 10-under 60 at his home club, narrowly missing a wedge shot for a magical 59.
Sam’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: TaylorMade Stealth 2, 9°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus, 15°
Hybrid: Ping G430 19°
Irons: Titleist T-100 4 iron, Titleist 620MB, 5-PW
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8, 50°, 54°, 62°
Putter: Scotty Cameron Select GoLo
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x 2021
