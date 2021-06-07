We take a look inside the bag of Yuka Saso, winner of the 2021 U.S. Women's Open.

Yuka Saso What’s In The Bag?

Yuka Saso made history in 2021, by becoming the first Filipino player to win a major with victory in the US Women’s Open at The Olympic Club.

At just 19 years old, she managed to beat Nasa Hataoka on the third playoff hole despite starting the day with two early double-bogeys.

In her short career so far she also won the first-ever gold medal for the Phillipines at the Asian Games golf competition.

But what does the youngster put into her bag each week out on Tour? Let’s take a look below

Saso currently has a bit of a mix and match equipment setup at the moment, including clubs from five different brands.

She starts with a TaylorMade SIM2 Max driver which has nine degrees of loft.

She then carries a Callaway Mavrik Sub Zero three-wood with 15 degrees of loft, and then a Callaway Mavrik hybrid with 20 degrees.

Shifting to the irons, Saso uses irons made by Miura, a Japanese company that has been designing and constructing irons since 1957. Another big player that uses Miura irons is Abraham Ancer.

She uses a set of Miura TC-101’s which go from five-iron down to nine-iron. Her pitching wedge slot is filled by a Titleist Vokey SM8 wedge.

She then carries three more Titleist Vokey SM8’s with lofts of 52, 56 and 60 degrees.

Her final club in the bag is a Workshop prototype made by Piretti, a brand also used by Tony Finau.

