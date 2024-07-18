The Subtle Gear Changes Tiger Woods Has Made Ahead Of The Open At Royal Troon

The three-time Claret Jug winner heads to the South Ayrshire course with a slightly new set up in his bag, as Woods looks to close out the men's Major season strongly

Even the best golfers in the world like to change their equipment and, ahead of The 152nd Open Championship at Royal Troon, 15-time Major winner, Tiger Woods, has revealed what tweaks he has made to his clubs ahead of the final men's Major of 2024.

Unlike the majority of golf played in the United States, links courses offers a completely different test to the parkland layouts. As such, and being a three-time Claret Jug winner, Woods has changed his set up accordingly to accommodate throughout the bag. 

Speaking in his press conference, the American stated: "I'm monkeying around with the bounce on my 60-degree. I've got a couple 60s I'm kind of experimenting with right now, one with a little bit less bounce for the chipping areas. Also, I like the way my older 60 is going through the bunkers and then getting out. It's not digging. So I've got to make a call on that".

Teeing off at 2.37pm local time, it's currently unclear as to which wedges Woods has selected but, throughout his practice rounds on Monday - Wednesday, many commented on the rust that is present on his wedges. The point of the rust, is that it provides users with a number of feel and performance benefits over time.

It's not just the wedges where there have been changes within the bag. Revealing that he has "bent his 3-iron one degree stronger" to be able to produce a lower ball flight and more run, it's the iconic Scotty Cameron Newport 2 GSS where we see the most amount of change.

Throughout its history, Woods has won 14 of 15 Major titles wielding it and, for Royal Troon, the 48-year-old has added lead weight to the back of the putter because "the greens are so slow."

For those who don't know, by adding lead weight to a golf club, it increases the overall swing weight of the club and helps the feel and distance control. As mentioned, it is done if the greens are likely to be slower and, throughout most Open Championships, it's something that Woods has done previously to his gamers.

