The Showdown Payout: What Did Scottie Scheffler And Rory McIlroy Win In Vegas?

On Tuesday evening, The Showdown took place between LIV Golf's Bryson DeChambeau & Brooks Koepka and PGA Tour's Rory McIlroy & Scottie Scheffler, with the latter claiming the spoils.

Comprising of six holes of best ball, six holes of alternate shot and six holes of singles, the duo of McIlroy and Scheffler dominated proceedings at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas, with the World No.1 and No.3 scooping a tidy amount of prize money in the process.

Sponsored by Crypto.com, which specialises in a variety of cryptocurrencies, the winner of the tournament received a total of $10 million. Picking up $5 million each, the paycheck was in fact paid via the crypto-based coin “CRO.”

Admittedly, cryptocurrency isn't my specialist subject and, when handed the award, it seemed that it wasn't Scheffler's either, as he jokingly remarked: "You know I don't know a whole lot about crypto but this is some good motivation to do some research."

Although unclear what Scheffler and McIlroy will do with the cryptocurrency, it only adds to their excellent 2024 seasons, with Scheffler scooping over $63 million in prize money, whilst McIlroy has amassed comfortably over $20 million this season.

In terms of The Showdown itself, there were a number of moments throughout, with a lot of attention being drawn to DeChambeau's Reebok coat, an apparel brand that the US Open champion has just signed with.

Along with the apparel, both McIlroy and DeChambeau were seen using brand new drivers during proceedings, whilst the PGA Tour duo comfortably dismantled the LIV pairing of Koepka and DeChambeau.