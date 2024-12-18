The Showdown Payout: What Did Scottie Scheffler And Rory McIlroy Win In Vegas?
Scheffler and McIlroy dominated proceedings at The Showdown and, in the process, secured a $5 million payday each in the form of the crypto-based coin 'CRO'
On Tuesday evening, The Showdown took place between LIV Golf's Bryson DeChambeau & Brooks Koepka and PGA Tour's Rory McIlroy & Scottie Scheffler, with the latter claiming the spoils.
Comprising of six holes of best ball, six holes of alternate shot and six holes of singles, the duo of McIlroy and Scheffler dominated proceedings at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas, with the World No.1 and No.3 scooping a tidy amount of prize money in the process.
Sponsored by Crypto.com, which specialises in a variety of cryptocurrencies, the winner of the tournament received a total of $10 million. Picking up $5 million each, the paycheck was in fact paid via the crypto-based coin “CRO.”
Admittedly, cryptocurrency isn't my specialist subject and, when handed the award, it seemed that it wasn't Scheffler's either, as he jokingly remarked: "You know I don't know a whole lot about crypto but this is some good motivation to do some research."
Although unclear what Scheffler and McIlroy will do with the cryptocurrency, it only adds to their excellent 2024 seasons, with Scheffler scooping over $63 million in prize money, whilst McIlroy has amassed comfortably over $20 million this season.
In terms of The Showdown itself, there were a number of moments throughout, with a lot of attention being drawn to DeChambeau's Reebok coat, an apparel brand that the US Open champion has just signed with.
Along with the apparel, both McIlroy and DeChambeau were seen using brand new drivers during proceedings, whilst the PGA Tour duo comfortably dismantled the LIV pairing of Koepka and DeChambeau.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
Justin Thomas Shares 2024 Goals Results - 'A Lot Of Good, Plenty Of Room For Improvement'
The two-time Major winner took to social media to share how he had got on in terms of hitting his goals for 2024, with JT claiming there's 'tons of excitement for next season'
By Matt Cradock Published
-
I Re-Watched Happy Gilmore. Here’s A Tongue-In-Cheek Look At The 25 Golfing Inaccuracies That Made Me Chuckle
The news that Happy Gilmore 2 is in production prompted Nick Bonfield to go back and watch the original, which is full of golf-related comedy gold....
By Nick Bonfield Published
-
Justin Thomas Shares 2024 Goals Results - 'A Lot Of Good, Plenty Of Room For Improvement'
The two-time Major winner took to social media to share how he had got on in terms of hitting his goals for 2024, with JT claiming there's 'tons of excitement for next season'
By Matt Cradock Published
-
High-School Junior Blades Brown Turning Pro After Opting To Skip College
The 17-year-old announced the decision on his Instagram and confirmed when his first pro start on the PGA Tour will be...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Rory McIlroy And Scottie Scheffler Spotted Wearing Prototype Nike Shoes At The Showdown
The World No.1 and No.3 have worn Nike footwear for years and, in Las Vegas on Tuesday, the pair were spotted donning some never-seen before models
By Matt Cradock Published
-
The Coat, Hit-It-Further Juice, And Player's Dad Struck With Ball: The Showdown Moments You Might Have Missed
Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy cruised to victory at the much-anticipated TV match against Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka, and there were a handful of notable moments along the way at Shadow Creek
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Jay Monahan Announces PGA Tour Search For CEO
Monahan made the announcement in an end-of-year message to fans, while the organization’s COO, Ron Price, is retiring
By Mike Hall Published
-
PGA Tour Drops Las Vegas Event From Schedule After 42-Year Run
The Shriners Children's Open has been removed from the PGA Tour's 2025 FedEx Cup Fall - with seven events to conclude the year instead of eight
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Report: LIV Golf In ‘High-Level’ Talks With Fox Sports After CW Network Deal Ends
In a report by the Sports Business Journal, sources are claiming LIV Golf and Fox Sports have had high-level discussions to televise the action for 2025
By Matt Cradock Published
-
7 Big Names To Have Dropped Out Of The PNC Championship
A 20-pair field will be present for the PNC Championship, but a number of previous players won't be featuring at the 2024 edition of the tournament
By Matt Cradock Published