The Showdown Payout: What Did Scottie Scheffler And Rory McIlroy Win In Vegas?

Scheffler and McIlroy dominated proceedings at The Showdown and, in the process, secured a $5 million payday each in the form of the crypto-based coin 'CRO'

Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy are handed a black box by a man
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Matt Cradock
By
published

On Tuesday evening, The Showdown took place between LIV Golf's Bryson DeChambeau & Brooks Koepka and PGA Tour's Rory McIlroy & Scottie Scheffler, with the latter claiming the spoils.

Comprising of six holes of best ball, six holes of alternate shot and six holes of singles, the duo of McIlroy and Scheffler dominated proceedings at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas, with the World No.1 and No.3 scooping a tidy amount of prize money in the process.

Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy at The Showdown

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sponsored by Crypto.com, which specialises in a variety of cryptocurrencies, the winner of the tournament received a total of $10 million. Picking up $5 million each, the paycheck was in fact paid via the crypto-based coin “CRO.”

Admittedly, cryptocurrency isn't my specialist subject and, when handed the award, it seemed that it wasn't Scheffler's either, as he jokingly remarked: "You know I don't know a whole lot about crypto but this is some good motivation to do some research."

Although unclear what Scheffler and McIlroy will do with the cryptocurrency, it only adds to their excellent 2024 seasons, with Scheffler scooping over $63 million in prize money, whilst McIlroy has amassed comfortably over $20 million this season.

Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau stand on the first tee

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In terms of The Showdown itself, there were a number of moments throughout, with a lot of attention being drawn to DeChambeau's Reebok coat, an apparel brand that the US Open champion has just signed with.

Along with the apparel, both McIlroy and DeChambeau were seen using brand new drivers during proceedings, whilst the PGA Tour duo comfortably dismantled the LIV pairing of Koepka and DeChambeau.

Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock
Staff Writer

Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.

Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.

Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°

Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°

Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°

Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW

Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°

Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸