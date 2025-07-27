ISPS HANDA Women’s Scottish Open Prize Money Payout 2025

The final Major of the year is just around the corner, but before the AIG Women's Open takes place at Royal Porthcawl, some of the best players in the game have been battling for supremacy at the ISPS HANDA Women's Scottish Open.

Dundonald Links has played gracious host for the fourth year in a row, with an identical total prize purse on offer since Celine Boutier won in 2023.

There is a grand total of $2 million on the line in Scotland, with this season's champion collecting $300,000 - just as the USA's Lauren Coughlin did 12 months ago. Those who finish fourth or higher are also guaranteed a six-figure check.

As well as the financial rewards, another key perk to winning the ISPS HANDA Women's Scottish Open is the 500 Race to the CME Globe points on offer. Players are continuing their season-long battle to qualify for the CME Group Tour Championship and bank as much of the lucrative purse as they can, which was $11 million in 2024.

Below, we've listed the complete prize money payout for the 2025 ISPS HANDA Women's Scottish Open at Dundonald Links.

ISPS HANDA Women's Scottish Open Prize Money Breakdown

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $300,000 2nd $188,651 3rd $136,853 4th $105,866 5th $85,211 6th $69,718 7th $58,356 8th $51,127 9th $45,962 10th $41,831 11th $38,731 12th $36,149 13th $33,877 14th $31,812 15th $29,952 16th $28,300 17th $26,855 18th $25,615 19th $24,582 20th $23,755 21st $22,930 22nd $22,103 23rd $21,278 24th $20,450 25th $19,728 26th $19,005 27th $18,281 28th $17,558 29th $16,836 30th $16,216 31st $15,596 32nd $14,976 33rd $14,356 34th $13,736 35th $13,221 36th $12,704 37th $12,189 38th $11,671 39th $11,154 40th $10,741 41st $10,329 42nd $9,916 43rd $9,502 44th $9,089 45th $8,779 46th $8,469 47th $8,159 48th $7,849 49th $7,539 50th $7,229 51st $7,024 52nd $6,817 53rd $6,609 54th $6,404 55th $6,197 56th $5,990 57th $5,784 58th $5,577 59th $5,372 60th $5,164 61st $5,062 62nd $4,957 63rd $4,854 64th $4,752 65th $4,647

Where Is The Women’s Scottish Open Played?

A general view of Dundonald Links (Image credit: Dundonald Links)

The tournament is being held at Dundonald Links on the Ayreshire coast for the fourth successive year. Despite only opening again in 2005 following significant renovations, the course has swiftly developed a reputation as one of the best in Scotland, comparable to some of its more established links courses.

It has been used as one of the Final Qualifying sites for The Open Championship in recent years as well as hosting the first stage of DP World Tour Qualifying School, the Boys Amateur Championship and the Scottish Open along the way.