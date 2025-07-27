ISPS HANDA Women’s Scottish Open Prize Money Payout 2025

The last event before the fifth women's Major of 2025 takes place at Dundonald Links where an identical prize purse to the past two years is up for grabs

Lauren Coughlin holds up the Women&#039;s Scottish Open trophy in 2024
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jonny Leighfield's avatar
By
published

The final Major of the year is just around the corner, but before the AIG Women's Open takes place at Royal Porthcawl, some of the best players in the game have been battling for supremacy at the ISPS HANDA Women's Scottish Open.

Dundonald Links has played gracious host for the fourth year in a row, with an identical total prize purse on offer since Celine Boutier won in 2023.

There is a grand total of $2 million on the line in Scotland, with this season's champion collecting $300,000 - just as the USA's Lauren Coughlin did 12 months ago. Those who finish fourth or higher are also guaranteed a six-figure check.

As well as the financial rewards, another key perk to winning the ISPS HANDA Women's Scottish Open is the 500 Race to the CME Globe points on offer. Players are continuing their season-long battle to qualify for the CME Group Tour Championship and bank as much of the lucrative purse as they can, which was $11 million in 2024.

Below, we've listed the complete prize money payout for the 2025 ISPS HANDA Women's Scottish Open at Dundonald Links.

ISPS HANDA Women's Scottish Open Prize Money Breakdown

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Position

Prize Money

1st

$300,000

2nd

$188,651

3rd

$136,853

4th

$105,866

5th

$85,211

6th

$69,718

7th

$58,356

8th

$51,127

9th

$45,962

10th

$41,831

11th

$38,731

12th

$36,149

13th

$33,877

14th

$31,812

15th

$29,952

16th

$28,300

17th

$26,855

18th

$25,615

19th

$24,582

20th

$23,755

21st

$22,930

22nd

$22,103

23rd

$21,278

24th

$20,450

25th

$19,728

26th

$19,005

27th

$18,281

28th

$17,558

29th

$16,836

30th

$16,216

31st

$15,596

32nd

$14,976

33rd

$14,356

34th

$13,736

35th

$13,221

36th

$12,704

37th

$12,189

38th

$11,671

39th

$11,154

40th

$10,741

41st

$10,329

42nd

$9,916

43rd

$9,502

44th

$9,089

45th

$8,779

46th

$8,469

47th

$8,159

48th

$7,849

49th

$7,539

50th

$7,229

51st

$7,024

52nd

$6,817

53rd

$6,609

54th

$6,404

55th

$6,197

56th

$5,990

57th

$5,784

58th

$5,577

59th

$5,372

60th

$5,164

61st

$5,062

62nd

$4,957

63rd

$4,854

64th

$4,752

65th

$4,647

Where Is The Women’s Scottish Open Played?

Dundonald Links - Raised Green

A general view of Dundonald Links

(Image credit: Dundonald Links)

The tournament is being held at Dundonald Links on the Ayreshire coast for the fourth successive year. Despite only opening again in 2005 following significant renovations, the course has swiftly developed a reputation as one of the best in Scotland, comparable to some of its more established links courses.

It has been used as one of the Final Qualifying sites for The Open Championship in recent years as well as hosting the first stage of DP World Tour Qualifying School, the Boys Amateur Championship and the Scottish Open along the way.

TOPICS
Jonny Leighfield
Jonny Leighfield
Staff Writer

Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.