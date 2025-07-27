ISPS HANDA Women’s Scottish Open Prize Money Payout 2025
The last event before the fifth women's Major of 2025 takes place at Dundonald Links where an identical prize purse to the past two years is up for grabs
The final Major of the year is just around the corner, but before the AIG Women's Open takes place at Royal Porthcawl, some of the best players in the game have been battling for supremacy at the ISPS HANDA Women's Scottish Open.
Dundonald Links has played gracious host for the fourth year in a row, with an identical total prize purse on offer since Celine Boutier won in 2023.
There is a grand total of $2 million on the line in Scotland, with this season's champion collecting $300,000 - just as the USA's Lauren Coughlin did 12 months ago. Those who finish fourth or higher are also guaranteed a six-figure check.
As well as the financial rewards, another key perk to winning the ISPS HANDA Women's Scottish Open is the 500 Race to the CME Globe points on offer. Players are continuing their season-long battle to qualify for the CME Group Tour Championship and bank as much of the lucrative purse as they can, which was $11 million in 2024.
Below, we've listed the complete prize money payout for the 2025 ISPS HANDA Women's Scottish Open at Dundonald Links.
ISPS HANDA Women's Scottish Open Prize Money Breakdown
Position
Prize Money
1st
$300,000
2nd
$188,651
3rd
$136,853
4th
$105,866
5th
$85,211
6th
$69,718
7th
$58,356
8th
$51,127
9th
$45,962
10th
$41,831
11th
$38,731
12th
$36,149
13th
$33,877
14th
$31,812
15th
$29,952
16th
$28,300
17th
$26,855
18th
$25,615
19th
$24,582
20th
$23,755
21st
$22,930
22nd
$22,103
23rd
$21,278
24th
$20,450
25th
$19,728
26th
$19,005
27th
$18,281
28th
$17,558
29th
$16,836
30th
$16,216
31st
$15,596
32nd
$14,976
33rd
$14,356
34th
$13,736
35th
$13,221
36th
$12,704
37th
$12,189
38th
$11,671
39th
$11,154
40th
$10,741
41st
$10,329
42nd
$9,916
43rd
$9,502
44th
$9,089
45th
$8,779
46th
$8,469
47th
$8,159
48th
$7,849
49th
$7,539
50th
$7,229
51st
$7,024
52nd
$6,817
53rd
$6,609
54th
$6,404
55th
$6,197
56th
$5,990
57th
$5,784
58th
$5,577
59th
$5,372
60th
$5,164
61st
$5,062
62nd
$4,957
63rd
$4,854
64th
$4,752
65th
$4,647
Where Is The Women’s Scottish Open Played?
The tournament is being held at Dundonald Links on the Ayreshire coast for the fourth successive year. Despite only opening again in 2005 following significant renovations, the course has swiftly developed a reputation as one of the best in Scotland, comparable to some of its more established links courses.
It has been used as one of the Final Qualifying sites for The Open Championship in recent years as well as hosting the first stage of DP World Tour Qualifying School, the Boys Amateur Championship and the Scottish Open along the way.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.