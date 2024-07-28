The Senior Open Leaderboard And Live Updates: K.J. Choi Leads By Four Over The Closing Holes At Carnoustie

Refresh

ALL DONE FOR BROADHURST After an eventful tournament that included a bizarre air shot in the first round, 2016 champion Paul Broadhurst has finished on six-under in third. Meanwhile, K.J Choi remains the hot favorite, holding a four-shot lead over Richard Green with each having played on shot on the 18th.

CHOI GETS LUCKY After a confident tee shot from Richard Green on the 18th, Choi followed and came within inches of the water. Had it rolled in, that would have put an entirely different complexion on events, but in the end, he should still be fine - particularly with a big lead of four over the Australian.

ALMOST HOME FOR CHOI It's as you were at the top of the leaderboard with one to play after both Richard Green and leader K.J. Choi made par on the 17th. Choi's lead remains four over Green, and he's one competent hole away from the title.

NOT LONG TO GO Here's the state of play with two holes to play. KJ Choi is leading at 11-under, with Australian Richard Green four behind with just two holes to play. Paul Broadhurst bogeyed the 17th to leave him five behind and surely out of the running. Meanwhile, Angel Cabrera has just finished his round with a 73 to leave him two-under for the tournament, while that's the score three-time Major winner Padraig Harrington has finished on too.

A BIG PAYDAY FOR THE WINNER This year, players are competing for a prize money payout of $2.85m at Carnoustie, an increase of $100,000 on the 2023 event. The winner will take home $447,800 while the runner-up will have the consolation of a $298,680 paday.

CONFIDENT K.J. Surely Choi has this in the bag. He's just made par on the 16th leaving him four ahead of Paul Broadhurst with just two to play. A maiden senior Major title is within his grasp.

GREAT EFFORT FROM BROADHURST Before the tournament, Bernhard Langer questioned whether all the players could walk Carnoustie, and the difficulties for Paul Broadhurst were clear after his par at the 15th kept his hopes alive. The 58-year-old hobbled off the green afterwards, so it's safe to say that wherever he finishes on the leaderboard, it won't have been without considerable discomfort along the way.

BOGEY FOR GREEN While Choi maintains his four-shot lead, for Richard Green, his chance of victory just became even slimmer with a ogey on the 15th that sees him move five off the leader. All eyes on Paul Broadhurst now to see if he can somehow narrow Choi's lead on the closing holes.

GETTING CLOSER FOR CHOI The leader had a long putt for birdie on the 15th, and though he didn't hold it, he made no mistake with his second putt for par to keep him four shots clear of Paul Broadhurst and Richard Green with just three to play. It would take something extraordinary for him to lose his grip in the title from here, surely?

LANGER FINISHES ON TWO-UNDER (Image credit: Getty Images) Four-time Senior Open winner Bernhard Langer has finished his tournament with a confident putt to finish two-under. He'll likely be happy with that, particularly after an injury on his achilles that saw him miss The Masters.

NOT QUITE FOR HARRINGTON Padraig Harrington had been hopeful of victory after a 73 in the third round left him six behind, but it's not gone to plan for the Irishman, not helped by a shocking start of triple bogey, double bogey. He's currently three-under, eight off the leader with just two to play. A miracle 73 today in the Senior Open to be 2 under, 6 back. Played very poorly but hung in there and birdied 3 of my last 5. I need a big improvement tomorrow, a repeat of my final round in 2007, at least for 17 holes anyway. @ChampionsTour pic.twitter.com/QbG1DjVEQGJuly 27, 2024

EAGLE FOR CHOI! Just when it looked like Paul Broadhurst might catch leader Choi after he reduced the gap to two, the South Korean has come up with the goods emphatically with an eagle on the par 5 14th. That gives him a four-shot lead and significant breathing space over the closing holes. HUGE EAGLE FOR K.J. CHOI! He leads by four with four to play at the Senior Open 💪 pic.twitter.com/roMF1VYe6yJuly 28, 2024

WILL PAUL BROADHURST REGRET AIR SHOT? (Image credit: X @DPWorldTour) Englishman Paul Broadhurst had a costly miss in the first round with an air shot for a tap-in. That gave him a double-bogey. He's currently two behind Choi with four to play. Will he live to regret that lapse in concentration?