Arnold Palmer Invitational Purse, Prize Money And Field

After last week’s relatively low-key Honda Classic on the PGA Tour, the fourth elevated event of the year takes place with the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill.

That means, like the Sentry Tournament of Champions, the WM Phoenix Open and the Genesis Invitational, another field loaded with some of the best players in the world competes.

One of those is the defending champion, World No.2 Scottie Scheffler, who claimed his second of four victories of 2022 with a one-shot win over a chasing pack containing Billy Horschel, Tyrell Hatton and Viktor Hovland. It the tournament goes anything like the other event Scheffler has played in as champion this year, the WM Phoenix Open, he will be a happy man come Sunday evening considering his successful defence of the title at TPC Scottsdale.

If Scheffler does pull off the trick again, he will be the first player to successfully defend multiple tournaments in a season since Tiger Woods in 2007. The three players who finished runner-up last season are all back too, hoping to go one better this year. Of those, Hatton will surely fancy his chances considering he won the tournament three years ago.

So far, 2023, has been largely defined by one player – Jon Rahm. The Spaniard bagged his third win since the turn of the year at Riviera Country Club two weeks ago, when a nip-and-tuck final round with Max Homa finished with Rahm emerging on top after a two-shot win. While Homa was clearly despondent not to claim victory, his runner-up performance was enough to taking into the top 10 for the first time in his career. The World No.8 will be hoping to build on that in Florida this week.

As well as Scheffler and Hatton, four other former winners are in the field this week - 2011 champion Martin Laird, Jason Day, who won in 2016, Francesco Molinari, who claimed victory three years later and 2018 winner Rory McIlroy. Much of the focus will be on the performance of the Northern Irishman, who has slipped from first to third in the world rankings since the turn of the year despite winning the Dubai Desert Classic on the DP World Tour in January.

By his recent high standards, the two tournaments that have followed, In Arizona and at the Riviera Country Club, have been underwhelming for McIlroy, who finished tied for 32nd and tied for 29th in each respectively. He’ll be looking to recapture the form of five years ago with this week’s tournament. Based on his previous performances in the tournament, the omens are good. His previous eight consecutive finishes at Bay Hill, he has only finished lower than tied for 13th on one occasion, in 2016.

Others in the top 10 competing this week are World No.4 Patrick Cantlay, World No.6 Xander Schauffele, the man directly beneath him in the rankings, Will Zalatoris, World No.9 Justin Thomas and World No.10 Collin Morikawa.

Last week’s winner Chris Kirk also appears, along with the man he beat in the playoff, Eric Cole, while other notable names include US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick, Keith Mitchell, who won plenty of admirers for his performance in the Genesis Invitational, where he finished fifth, and 2022 Arnold Palmer Award winner Cameron Young.

Overall, 43 of the world’s top 50 compete, as they battle it out for a purse of $20m, of which the winner will receive $3.6m with the runner-up claiming to $2.18m.

Below is a full breakdown of the prize money and field for the 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill.

Arnold Palmer Invitational Prize Money 2023

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $3,600,000 2nd $2,180,000 3rd $1,380,000 4th $980,000 5th $820,000 6th $725,000 7th $675,000 8th $625,000 9th $585,000 10th $545,000 11th $505,000 12th $465,000 13th $425,000 14th $385,000 15th $365,000 16th $345,000 17th $325,000 18th $305,000 19th $285,000 20th $265,000 21st $245,000 22nd $225,000 23rd $209,000 24th $193,000 25th $177,000 26th $161,000 27th $155,000 28th $149,000 29th $143,000 30th $137,000 31st $131,000 32nd $125,000 33rd $119,000 34th $114,000 35th $109,000 36th $104,000 37th $99,000 38th $95,000 39th $91,000 40th $87,000 41st $83,000 42nd $79,000 43rd $75,000 44th $71,000 45th $67,000 46th $63,000 47th $59,000 48th $55,800 49th $53,000 50th $51,400 51st $50,200 52nd $49,000 53rd 448,200 54th $47,400 55th $47,000 56th $46,600 57th $46,200 58th $45,800 59th $45,400 60th $45,000 61st $44,600 62nd $44,000 63rd $43,800 64th $43,400 65th $43,000

Arnold Palmer Invitational Field 2023

Aberg, Ludvig

Alexander, Tyson

An, Byeong Hun

Baddeley, Aaron

Bezuidenhout, Christiaan

Bradley, Keegan

Bramlett, Joseph

Brehm, Ryan

Buckley, Hayden

Burns, Sam

Cantlay, Patrick

Cink, Stewart

Clark, Wyndham

Cole, Eric

Conners, Corey

Coody, Pierceson

Dahmen, Joel

Davis, Cam

Day, Jason

Detry, Thomas

Donald, Luke

English, Harris

Finau, Tony

Fitzpatrick, Matt

Fleetwood, Tommy

Fowler, Rickie

Fox, Ryan

Glover, Lucas

Gordon, Will

Griffin, Ben

Grillo, Emiliano

Hadwin, Adam

Hammer, Cole

Hardy, Nick

Harman, Brian

Harrington, Padraig

Hatton, Tyrrell

Henley, Russell

Herbert, Lucas

Higgo, Garrick

Hodges, Lee

Hoffman, Charley

Hoge, Tom

Homa, Max

Horschel, Billy

Hossler, Beau

Hovland, Viktor

Hughes, Mackenzie

Im, Sungjae

Johnson, Kamaiu

Johnson, Zach

Kim, S.H.

Kim, Si Woo

Kim, Tom

Kirk, Chris

Kisner, Kevin

Kitayama, Kurt

Kizzire, Patton

Koch, Greg

Laird, Martin

Lawrence, Thriston

Lee, K.H.

Lee, Min Woo

Lingmerth, David

Lipsky, David

List, Luke

Lower, Justin

Lowry, Shane

Malnati, Peter

Matsuyama, Hideki

McIlroy, Rory

Meronk, Adrian

Merritt, Troy

Mitchell, Keith

Molinari, Francesco

Montgomery, Taylor

Moore, Taylor

Morikawa, Collin

Mullinax, Trey

NeSmith, Matthew

Noren, Alex

Palmer, Ryan

Pendrith, Taylor

Power, Seamus

Putnam, Andrew

Rahm, Jon

Rai, Aaron

Reavie, Chez

Riley, Davis

Rodgers, Patrick

Rose, Justin

Ryder, Sam

Schauffele, Xander

Scheffler, Scottie

Schenk, Adam

Scott, Adam

Shelton, Robby

Sigg, Greyson

Simpson, Webb

Smalley, Alex

Spaun, J.J.

Spieth, Jordan

Stallings, Scott

Straka, Sepp

Streelman, Kevin

Suh, Justin

Svensson, Adam

Tarren, Callum

Taylor, Ben

Taylor, Nick

Theegala, Sahith

Thomas, Justin

Thompson, Davis

Todd, Brendon

Westmoreland, Kyle

Willett, Danny

Wise, Aaron

Woodland, Gary

Young, Cameron

Zalatoris, Will

Where Is The Arnold Palmer Invitational? The Arnold Palmer Invitational is played at Bay Hill in Florida. It is regarded as one of the most enjoyable to play on the PGA Tour, but also among the most difficult. The course, which opened in 1961, was originally designed by Dick Wilson, but it was redesigned by Arnold Palmer in 1989.