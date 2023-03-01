Arnold Palmer Invitational Purse, Prize Money And Field
Scottie Scheffler returns to defend the trophy he won last year in the latest designated event on the PGA Tour
After last week’s relatively low-key Honda Classic on the PGA Tour, the fourth elevated event of the year takes place with the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill.
That means, like the Sentry Tournament of Champions, the WM Phoenix Open and the Genesis Invitational, another field loaded with some of the best players in the world competes.
One of those is the defending champion, World No.2 Scottie Scheffler, who claimed his second of four victories of 2022 with a one-shot win over a chasing pack containing Billy Horschel, Tyrell Hatton and Viktor Hovland. It the tournament goes anything like the other event Scheffler has played in as champion this year, the WM Phoenix Open, he will be a happy man come Sunday evening considering his successful defence of the title at TPC Scottsdale.
If Scheffler does pull off the trick again, he will be the first player to successfully defend multiple tournaments in a season since Tiger Woods in 2007. The three players who finished runner-up last season are all back too, hoping to go one better this year. Of those, Hatton will surely fancy his chances considering he won the tournament three years ago.
So far, 2023, has been largely defined by one player – Jon Rahm. The Spaniard bagged his third win since the turn of the year at Riviera Country Club two weeks ago, when a nip-and-tuck final round with Max Homa finished with Rahm emerging on top after a two-shot win. While Homa was clearly despondent not to claim victory, his runner-up performance was enough to taking into the top 10 for the first time in his career. The World No.8 will be hoping to build on that in Florida this week.
As well as Scheffler and Hatton, four other former winners are in the field this week - 2011 champion Martin Laird, Jason Day, who won in 2016, Francesco Molinari, who claimed victory three years later and 2018 winner Rory McIlroy. Much of the focus will be on the performance of the Northern Irishman, who has slipped from first to third in the world rankings since the turn of the year despite winning the Dubai Desert Classic on the DP World Tour in January.
By his recent high standards, the two tournaments that have followed, In Arizona and at the Riviera Country Club, have been underwhelming for McIlroy, who finished tied for 32nd and tied for 29th in each respectively. He’ll be looking to recapture the form of five years ago with this week’s tournament. Based on his previous performances in the tournament, the omens are good. His previous eight consecutive finishes at Bay Hill, he has only finished lower than tied for 13th on one occasion, in 2016.
Others in the top 10 competing this week are World No.4 Patrick Cantlay, World No.6 Xander Schauffele, the man directly beneath him in the rankings, Will Zalatoris, World No.9 Justin Thomas and World No.10 Collin Morikawa.
Last week’s winner Chris Kirk also appears, along with the man he beat in the playoff, Eric Cole, while other notable names include US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick, Keith Mitchell, who won plenty of admirers for his performance in the Genesis Invitational, where he finished fifth, and 2022 Arnold Palmer Award winner Cameron Young.
Overall, 43 of the world’s top 50 compete, as they battle it out for a purse of $20m, of which the winner will receive $3.6m with the runner-up claiming to $2.18m.
Below is a full breakdown of the prize money and field for the 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill.
Arnold Palmer Invitational Prize Money 2023
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$3,600,000
|2nd
|$2,180,000
|3rd
|$1,380,000
|4th
|$980,000
|5th
|$820,000
|6th
|$725,000
|7th
|$675,000
|8th
|$625,000
|9th
|$585,000
|10th
|$545,000
|11th
|$505,000
|12th
|$465,000
|13th
|$425,000
|14th
|$385,000
|15th
|$365,000
|16th
|$345,000
|17th
|$325,000
|18th
|$305,000
|19th
|$285,000
|20th
|$265,000
|21st
|$245,000
|22nd
|$225,000
|23rd
|$209,000
|24th
|$193,000
|25th
|$177,000
|26th
|$161,000
|27th
|$155,000
|28th
|$149,000
|29th
|$143,000
|30th
|$137,000
|31st
|$131,000
|32nd
|$125,000
|33rd
|$119,000
|34th
|$114,000
|35th
|$109,000
|36th
|$104,000
|37th
|$99,000
|38th
|$95,000
|39th
|$91,000
|40th
|$87,000
|41st
|$83,000
|42nd
|$79,000
|43rd
|$75,000
|44th
|$71,000
|45th
|$67,000
|46th
|$63,000
|47th
|$59,000
|48th
|$55,800
|49th
|$53,000
|50th
|$51,400
|51st
|$50,200
|52nd
|$49,000
|53rd
|448,200
|54th
|$47,400
|55th
|$47,000
|56th
|$46,600
|57th
|$46,200
|58th
|$45,800
|59th
|$45,400
|60th
|$45,000
|61st
|$44,600
|62nd
|$44,000
|63rd
|$43,800
|64th
|$43,400
|65th
|$43,000
Arnold Palmer Invitational Field 2023
- Aberg, Ludvig
- Alexander, Tyson
- An, Byeong Hun
- Baddeley, Aaron
- Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
- Bradley, Keegan
- Bramlett, Joseph
- Brehm, Ryan
- Buckley, Hayden
- Burns, Sam
- Cantlay, Patrick
- Cink, Stewart
- Clark, Wyndham
- Cole, Eric
- Conners, Corey
- Coody, Pierceson
- Dahmen, Joel
- Davis, Cam
- Day, Jason
- Detry, Thomas
- Donald, Luke
- English, Harris
- Finau, Tony
- Fitzpatrick, Matt
- Fleetwood, Tommy
- Fowler, Rickie
- Fox, Ryan
- Glover, Lucas
- Gordon, Will
- Griffin, Ben
- Grillo, Emiliano
- Hadwin, Adam
- Hammer, Cole
- Hardy, Nick
- Harman, Brian
- Harrington, Padraig
- Hatton, Tyrrell
- Henley, Russell
- Herbert, Lucas
- Higgo, Garrick
- Hodges, Lee
- Hoffman, Charley
- Hoge, Tom
- Homa, Max
- Horschel, Billy
- Hossler, Beau
- Hovland, Viktor
- Hughes, Mackenzie
- Im, Sungjae
- Johnson, Kamaiu
- Johnson, Zach
- Kim, S.H.
- Kim, Si Woo
- Kim, Tom
- Kirk, Chris
- Kisner, Kevin
- Kitayama, Kurt
- Kizzire, Patton
- Koch, Greg
- Laird, Martin
- Lawrence, Thriston
- Lee, K.H.
- Lee, Min Woo
- Lingmerth, David
- Lipsky, David
- List, Luke
- Lower, Justin
- Lowry, Shane
- Malnati, Peter
- Matsuyama, Hideki
- McIlroy, Rory
- Meronk, Adrian
- Merritt, Troy
- Mitchell, Keith
- Molinari, Francesco
- Montgomery, Taylor
- Moore, Taylor
- Morikawa, Collin
- Mullinax, Trey
- NeSmith, Matthew
- Noren, Alex
- Palmer, Ryan
- Pendrith, Taylor
- Power, Seamus
- Putnam, Andrew
- Rahm, Jon
- Rai, Aaron
- Reavie, Chez
- Riley, Davis
- Rodgers, Patrick
- Rose, Justin
- Ryder, Sam
- Schauffele, Xander
- Scheffler, Scottie
- Schenk, Adam
- Scott, Adam
- Shelton, Robby
- Sigg, Greyson
- Simpson, Webb
- Smalley, Alex
- Spaun, J.J.
- Spieth, Jordan
- Stallings, Scott
- Straka, Sepp
- Streelman, Kevin
- Suh, Justin
- Svensson, Adam
- Tarren, Callum
- Taylor, Ben
- Taylor, Nick
- Theegala, Sahith
- Thomas, Justin
- Thompson, Davis
- Todd, Brendon
- Westmoreland, Kyle
- Willett, Danny
- Wise, Aaron
- Woodland, Gary
- Young, Cameron
- Zalatoris, Will
Where Is The Arnold Palmer Invitational?
The Arnold Palmer Invitational is played at Bay Hill in Florida. It is regarded as one of the most enjoyable to play on the PGA Tour, but also among the most difficult. The course, which opened in 1961, was originally designed by Dick Wilson, but it was redesigned by Arnold Palmer in 1989.
Who's In The Field For The Arnold Palmer Invitational?
As a designated event, many of the world's top players are in the field, including World No.1 Jon Rahm, World No.2 Scottie Scheffler, who won the event in 2022, and World No.3 Rory McIlroy.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
