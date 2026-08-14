Promising Australian Pro Jessica Bang Dies At Age Of 18

Australian professional golfer Jessica Bang has tragically died at the age of 18 after suffering a brain haemorrhage prior to a qualifying tournament in Bangkok, Thailand.

Bang, who turned professional in November, was due to play in the KLPGA Tour’s International Qualifying Tournament earlier this month before her medical emergency.

She was rushed to hospital on August 1 and underwent brain surgery before sadly passing away after almost two weeks in intensive care.

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Bang, who was based in Korea and has family in Sydney, had status on the Women's PGA Tour of Australasia after winning the prestigious Queensland Amateur last year.

In February, she won the Ford Women’s NSW Open Regional Qualifying tournament courtesy of a course-record eight-under-par 65 in the final round, featuring eight birdies and an eagle, to win by five strokes.

Her cousins started a fundraiser earlier in the month, which hopes to raise money for her medical expenses. They announced she had died on Thursday morning.

"Sadly, Jessica passed away this morning, 13 August 2026, at Synphaet Ramintra Hospital in Bangkok, Thailand, 7:20 am local time," Bang's cousins Summer and Amelia wrote.

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"We are truly heartbroken by this news. However, we would like to continue to remember Jessica and celebrate her achievements, passion, and dedication to golf."

A joint statement from Golf Australia and the Women's PGA Tour of Australasia paid tribute to Bang:

"The WPGA Tour of Australasia and the broader Australian golf community is deeply saddened by the passing of young Tour member Jessica Bang in Thailand," it reads.



"Jessica was an outstanding young talent who made a significant impression in her short time on the Tour, winning the Ford Women’s NSW Open Regional Qualifying Event at Moss Vale in February in just her fifth professional start.



"She had earned her place on the WPGA Tour through Qualifying School at the end of 2025, following an outstanding amateur career.



"The thoughts and prayers of everyone at the WPGA Tour of Australasia and the broader Australian golf community are with Jessica’s family, friends and all those who knew and loved her at this incredibly difficult time."