'Insane Is Not The Right Word, But Can't Allow That To Happen' - Jack Nicklaus Heavily In Favor Of Golf Ball Rollback To Prevent Best US Courses From Becoming Obsolete

18-time Major winner and esteemed course designer, Jack Nicklaus has stated he is very much backing a golf ball rollback in the coming years in order to protect the limited number of US courses which remain capable of hosting significant tournaments.

The USGA and R&A's decision to officially announce plans for a golf ball rollback arrived in December 2023 after it became apparent the long-term sustainability of the game - and consequently the planet - was under threat.

With golf balls travelling further, courses had to be lengthened in order to cope. However, space was running out and more resources were required to look after the playing areas.

In response, governing bodies felt the only way to curb those changes was to limit the distance a golf ball can fly (from 2028 for pros and 2030 for amateurs).

Almost everyone in the world of golf has shared an opinion, either for or against plans for a golf ball rollback, with Nicklaus the latest to confirm he was in favor - not least because it would maintain Muirfield Village's relevance as a capable host for decades to come.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Asked in his pre-Memorial Tournament press conference ahead of the 50th playing whether he felt Muirfield Village would remain relevant for another half-century, Nicklaus said: "As long as the golf ball doesn't change too much...

"When and if they ever enact their new golf ball rule, it will only help this golf course. I guess they pushed it back two more years, did they? They pushed it back from what, '26 to '28? And as I understand the ball is about 14 yards shorter for the longest of hitters out here, maybe two or three yards shorter for the average golfer.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"I think that will only help sort of put a line in the sand, hopefully the line doesn't go anywhere. We can't just keep buying land. You can't just buy the golf course next door. Not many people can afford what Augusta did at Augusta Country Club, you just can't do that.

"We don't have any land to buy. I mean, I can go buy houses and knock 'em down. I obviously can't do that, but, you know, that's what we would have to do. But the game's controlled by how far a golf ball goes. If you control it within some reason then we know that a golf course that is here today will still be sufficient 20 years from now."

A general shot of the ninth hole at Muirfield Village Golf Club (Image credit: Getty Images)

Aside from the pros regarding a golf ball rollback and sustainability, those in favor also hope that course management and shot-shaping will return to the fore and therefore make the sport even more entertaining to watch.

Nicklaus went on to point out that reducing the distance a golf ball travels may also help to prevent the loss of iconic courses which are under threat from being overpowered by modern equipment.

The Golden Bear continued: "They talked about, well the golf ball is only increasing, you know, a yard a year. Well what happens in 40 years? That's 40 yards. And I don't think that there are many golf courses that can sustain that kind of a change. Insane is not the right word, but can't allow that to happen. It just doesn't work.

A view down the 18th hole at Muirfield Village Golf Club (Image credit: Getty Images)

"So my feeling, obviously, is that the more that the USGA and the R&A get to bring it back to where it's -- I don't care if the standard doesn't change from here -- I don't think we're ever going to go back to where I think it should have been.

"I mean, right now we probably have, in this country, maybe a hundred golf courses that really could handle a significant event. We used to have a couple thousand.

"If we brought the golf ball back to where it was in 1995 when we went from a wound golf ball to a composite golf ball we would have a couple thousand golf courses that could hold a major event without totally having to redo 'em, you know, but we don't.

"And so the ball is what it is. As long as it doesn't go any further this golf course will be fine for a long time."

In a wide-ranging interview at Muirfield Village on Tuesday, Nicklaus also reacted to Rory McIlroy skipping the Signature Event for the first time in eight years - much to the 85-year-old's surprise.

McIlroy has not played since choosing not to speak to the media at the PGA Championship - a decision which may have arrived off the back of leaked information that shared the World No.2's original driver had been deemed as non-conforming at Quail Hollow Club.

Regardless of why the Northern Irishman chose not to speak with reporters, it is the latest incident in a growing number where players turn down media opportunities at tournaments.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nicklaus was asked how he saw the trend and whether he felt players have a responsibility to engage with reporters no matter what happens in a round.

He said: "I'm not going to talk for Rory or anybody else, I'll talk for myself. I've always felt that you guys and gals have a job to do, and for you to do your job you need to talk to me. And whether I played well or whether I played poorly, if you still want to talk to me, I'll talk to you. And I always have."