ISCO Championship Prize Money Payout 2026: How Much Does The Winner Earn?

While many of the world's best have been going toe to toe in the United Kingdom this week at the Genesis Scottish Open, there has been another PGA Tour and DP World Tour event taking place concurrently across the Atlantic Ocean.

Those who did not qualify for the co-sanctioned tournament, which also serves as Rolex Series event for the DP World Tour, had the option of flying to Kentucky and teeing it up at Hurstbourne Country Club.

It has proved to be a career-changing tournament for those who have won it in the past, with further opportunities opening up on both of the world's biggest circuits in the aftermath.

The likes of Harry Hall have gone on to earn millions on the PGA Tour off the back of success here, where there is a far more modest tournament purse on the line.

For the third year in a row, since ISCO took over as tournament sponsors, there will be a total of $4 million split between the pros who made the cut at Hurstbourne CC.

The ISCO Championship victor is set to land just over $700,000 in prize money while the runner-up, should they finish alone, is on for $436,000 before various factors reduce how much they actually take home.

The prize purse is similar to that on the DP World Tour, so those coming over from Europe may be pleasantly surprised at the checks on offer.

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Meanwhile, any pros in America who don't reach the Championship Series in two years' time might have to familiarize themselves with these figures as Challenger Series tournaments are likely to offer up a similar number.

But, for now, you can find the maximum prize money payouts for each position down to 65th at the 2026 ISCO Championship before ties are taken into account.

ISCO CHAMPIONSHIP PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN