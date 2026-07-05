BMW International Open Prize Money Payout 2026: How Much Does The Winner Earn?
A strong field is competing for an increased prize money payout compared to last year at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried - here's how much they're playing for...
The 2026 BMW International Open has featured one of the strongest fields in recent memory, with star names such as Patrick Reed, Joaquin Niemann, Marco Penge and Sergio Garcia joining defending champion Dan Brown at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried.
And as predicted pre-tournament, the quality of golf on show has rivaled anything you might find on the PGA Tour. There has been birdies aplenty, with only the very best making it through to the weekend.
With just one round to play, Austria's Bernd Wiesberger and South Africa's Michael Hollick share top spot. However, the likes of Carlos Ortiz and England's Penge are within striking distance and could still reign supreme.
And at the end of Sunday's action, another impressive tournament purse will be shared out. In a repeat of last week's payout, there is $3 million on the line and the winner will receive just over $500,000.
The headline number has risen $250,000 since last year when Brown scooped around $450,000 for his narrow and emotional victory over Jordan Smith.
As ever, the numbers listed below are not how much pro golfers really earn, but it gives you a good idea on the finances involved at this level of the game.
Finishing sixth or better in Germany gives players a good chance of taking away a six-figure check while simply making the cut is worth more than $5,000.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Another hugely important factor this week pertains to the European Swing bonus payout.
Whoever tops the European Swing rankings after the BMW International Open has concluded will clinch a check for $200,000 as well as guaranteed starts at each of the lucrative Back Nine events later in the year.
In the meantime, below is the maximum prize money payout for each position at the BMW International Open based on 70 players having made the cut and before ties are taken into account.
BMW INTERNATIONAL OPEN PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN
Position
Prize Money
1st
$510,000
2nd
$330,000
3rd
$189,000
4th
$150,000
5th
$127,200
6th
$105,000
7th
$90,000
8th
$75,000
9th
$67,200
10th
$60,000
11th
$55,200
12th
$51,600
13th
$48,300
14th
$45,900
15th
$44,100
16th
$42,300
17th
$40,500
18th
$38,700
19th
$37,200
20th
$36,000
21st
$34,800
22nd
$33,900
23rd
$33,000
24th
$32,100
25th
$31,200
26th
$30,300
27th
$29,400
28th
$28,500
29th
$27,600
30th
$26,700
31st
$25,800
32nd
$24,900
33rd
$24,000
34th
$23,100
35th
$22,200
36th
$21,300
37th
$20,700
38th
$20,100
39th
$19,500
40th
$18,900
41st
$18,300
42nd
$17,700
43rd
$17,100
44th
$16,500
45th
$15,900
46th
$15,300
47th
$14,700
48th
$14,100
49th
$13,500
50th
$12,900
51st
$12,300
52nd
$11,700
53rd
$11,100
54th
$10,500
55th
$10,200
56th
$9,900
57th
$9,600
58th
$9,300
59th
$9,000
60th
$8,700
61st
$8,400
62nd
$8,100
63rd
$7,800
64th
$7,500
65th
$7,200
66th
$6,900
67th
$6,600
68th
$6,300
69th
$6,000
70th
$5,700
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.