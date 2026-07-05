BMW International Open Prize Money Payout 2026: How Much Does The Winner Earn?

The 2026 BMW International Open has featured one of the strongest fields in recent memory, with star names such as Patrick Reed, Joaquin Niemann, Marco Penge and Sergio Garcia joining defending champion Dan Brown at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried.

And as predicted pre-tournament, the quality of golf on show has rivaled anything you might find on the PGA Tour. There has been birdies aplenty, with only the very best making it through to the weekend.

With just one round to play, Austria's Bernd Wiesberger and South Africa's Michael Hollick share top spot. However, the likes of Carlos Ortiz and England's Penge are within striking distance and could still reign supreme.

And at the end of Sunday's action, another impressive tournament purse will be shared out. In a repeat of last week's payout, there is $3 million on the line and the winner will receive just over $500,000.

The headline number has risen $250,000 since last year when Brown scooped around $450,000 for his narrow and emotional victory over Jordan Smith.

As ever, the numbers listed below are not how much pro golfers really earn, but it gives you a good idea on the finances involved at this level of the game.

Finishing sixth or better in Germany gives players a good chance of taking away a six-figure check while simply making the cut is worth more than $5,000.

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Another hugely important factor this week pertains to the European Swing bonus payout.

Whoever tops the European Swing rankings after the BMW International Open has concluded will clinch a check for $200,000 as well as guaranteed starts at each of the lucrative Back Nine events later in the year.

In the meantime, below is the maximum prize money payout for each position at the BMW International Open based on 70 players having made the cut and before ties are taken into account.

BMW INTERNATIONAL OPEN PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN