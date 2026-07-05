BMW International Open Prize Money Payout 2026: How Much Does The Winner Earn?

A strong field is competing for an increased prize money payout compared to last year at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried - here's how much they're playing for...

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Dan Brown poses with the BMW International Open trophy after winning in 2025
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The 2026 BMW International Open has featured one of the strongest fields in recent memory, with star names such as Patrick Reed, Joaquin Niemann, Marco Penge and Sergio Garcia joining defending champion Dan Brown at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried.

And as predicted pre-tournament, the quality of golf on show has rivaled anything you might find on the PGA Tour. There has been birdies aplenty, with only the very best making it through to the weekend.

With just one round to play, Austria's Bernd Wiesberger and South Africa's Michael Hollick share top spot. However, the likes of Carlos Ortiz and England's Penge are within striking distance and could still reign supreme.

And at the end of Sunday's action, another impressive tournament purse will be shared out. In a repeat of last week's payout, there is $3 million on the line and the winner will receive just over $500,000.

The headline number has risen $250,000 since last year when Brown scooped around $450,000 for his narrow and emotional victory over Jordan Smith.

As ever, the numbers listed below are not how much pro golfers really earn, but it gives you a good idea on the finances involved at this level of the game.

Finishing sixth or better in Germany gives players a good chance of taking away a six-figure check while simply making the cut is worth more than $5,000.

Another hugely important factor this week pertains to the European Swing bonus payout.

Whoever tops the European Swing rankings after the BMW International Open has concluded will clinch a check for $200,000 as well as guaranteed starts at each of the lucrative Back Nine events later in the year.

In the meantime, below is the maximum prize money payout for each position at the BMW International Open based on 70 players having made the cut and before ties are taken into account.

BMW INTERNATIONAL OPEN PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN

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Position

Prize Money

1st

$510,000

2nd

$330,000

3rd

$189,000

4th

$150,000

5th

$127,200

6th

$105,000

7th

$90,000

8th

$75,000

9th

$67,200

10th

$60,000

11th

$55,200

12th

$51,600

13th

$48,300

14th

$45,900

15th

$44,100

16th

$42,300

17th

$40,500

18th

$38,700

19th

$37,200

20th

$36,000

21st

$34,800

22nd

$33,900

23rd

$33,000

24th

$32,100

25th

$31,200

26th

$30,300

27th

$29,400

28th

$28,500

29th

$27,600

30th

$26,700

31st

$25,800

32nd

$24,900

33rd

$24,000

34th

$23,100

35th

$22,200

36th

$21,300

37th

$20,700

38th

$20,100

39th

$19,500

40th

$18,900

41st

$18,300

42nd

$17,700

43rd

$17,100

44th

$16,500

45th

$15,900

46th

$15,300

47th

$14,700

48th

$14,100

49th

$13,500

50th

$12,900

51st

$12,300

52nd

$11,700

53rd

$11,100

54th

$10,500

55th

$10,200

56th

$9,900

57th

$9,600

58th

$9,300

59th

$9,000

60th

$8,700

61st

$8,400

62nd

$8,100

63rd

$7,800

64th

$7,500

65th

$7,200

66th

$6,900

67th

$6,600

68th

$6,300

69th

$6,000

70th

$5,700

Jonny Leighfield
Jonny Leighfield
News Writer

Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.