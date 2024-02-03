Bernhard Langer Puts Final Masters Appearance In Doubt After Tearing Achilles

Bernhard Langer has announced he will undergo surgery after tearing his Achilles Tendon during a training exercise, throwing his planned final Masters start into doubt.

The two-time winner was preparing for an emotional farewell at Augusta National after announcing last month that this year's Masters would be his last, 42 years on from his maiden appearance.

However, the legendary German now looks all but certain to miss the first Major of the year, after suffering an Achilles injury in training just 69 days before Augusta's first round.

"Yesterday, during training exercises in Boca Raton, I tore my Achilles tendon. I will have surgery today to repair the injury, which will cause me to miss time playing competitive golf as I recover," Langer said in a statement through the PGA Tour.

"Throughout my career, faith and family have been my bedrocks, providing me strength and guiding me through difficult times. I will lean on both as I work towards a return to competition."

Langer did not suggest a timeline for his recovery, but it can often take around four months to get back to normal walking after a torn Achilles tendon. The 66-year-old has a lifetime exemption to play the Masters, however, and could well postpone his final appearance until 2025.

In 2020, he became the oldest player to make the cut at The Masters at the age of 63, although that record has since been surpassed by Fred Couples in 2023.

The German was also planning to make his final DP World Tour appearance this year at the BMW International Open in his home country. That event is set to take place from July 4-7.

For the past several years, Langer has been competing on the PGA Tour Champions where he has enjoyed great success. He has captured 12 senior Majors, most recently in June 2023 when he won the US Senior Open.

Langer recently won his fifth PNC Championship in December alongside his son Jason (Image credit: Getty Images)

That win saw him claim his 46th PGA Tour Champions title, finally breaking Hale Irwin’s record for the most wins on the Tour. At 65 years old, the German also broke his own record for the oldest winner in PGA Tour Champions history.

Langer most recently won in December when he claimed his fifth PNC Championship alongside his son, Jason. His last start came at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship in January where he finished T22.