The Incredible Ludvig Aberg Major Stat After Swedish Star Named As Ryder Cup Wildcard
The Swede has been named as one of Luke Donald’s wildcards for the forthcoming match at Marco Simone
Ludvig Aberg has become the first player to be selected for a Ryder Cup team having never competed in a Major.
The 23-year-old was named one of Luke Donald’s wildcards for the European Ryder Cup team for the match at Marco Simone, which marks the latest milestone for the highly rated Swede.
The former World No.1 amateur has made an immediate impact in his fledgling professional career, with a T4 in the John Deere Classic on the PGA Tour coming before an identical finish on the D+D Real Czech Masters.
Things got even better for the Swede with his first DP World Tour title just three months after turning pro in the Omega European Masters.
There has been speculation since Aberg secured his PGA Tour card and turned pro over whether he would force his way into Donald’s thoughts for the match, and that increased before the tournament in Switzerland, when he was paired with two of the vice captains for the opening two rounds.
He could barely have done more to impress Nicolas Colsaerts and Edoardo Molinari, either, as he eventually finished ahead of a field including 2022 US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick.
As well as taking him into the world’s top 100 for the first time, at 90, the performance was also enough for Donald to name him in his 12-player team, where much expectation will rest on his shoulders despite his inexperience, which includes not yet teeing it up in one of golf’s Majors.
Per stats oracle @JustinRayGolf, should Ludvig Aberg make the Ryder Cup team, he’d be the first player EVER to make a Ryder Cup having never played in a major championship. pic.twitter.com/3BFb2z7jMXSeptember 3, 2023
That seems unlikely to faze Aberg when he competes against Team USA in Italy later in the month. As well as demonstrating the temperament to take on and beat many of the world’s best, he also possesses startling ability off the tee, where he finished ahead of Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler in strokes gained since his pro debut in the RBC Canadian Open.
While Team Europe boasts Major winners in McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Justin Rose, Shane Lowry and Fitzpatrick, what Aberg lacks in experience in golf’s showpiece tournaments, he seems poised to make up for with ability as his star continues to rise.
