The Incredible Ludvig Aberg Major Stat After Swedish Star Named As Ryder Cup Wildcard

The Swede has been named as one of Luke Donald’s wildcards for the forthcoming match at Marco Simone

Ludvig Aberg takes a shot at the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities
Ludvig Aberg has been named in Luke Donald's European Ryder Cup team
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mike Hall
By Mike Hall
published

Ludvig Aberg has become the first player to be selected for a Ryder Cup team having never competed in a Major.

The 23-year-old was named one of Luke Donald’s wildcards for the European Ryder Cup team for the match at Marco Simone, which marks the latest milestone for the highly rated Swede.

The former World No.1 amateur has made an immediate impact in his fledgling professional career, with a T4 in the John Deere Classic on the PGA Tour coming before an identical finish on the D+D Real Czech Masters.

Things got even better for the Swede with his first DP World Tour title just three months after turning pro in the Omega European Masters.

There has been speculation since Aberg secured his PGA Tour card and turned pro over whether he would force his way into Donald’s thoughts for the match, and that increased before the tournament in Switzerland, when he was paired with two of the vice captains for the opening two rounds.

He could barely have done more to impress Nicolas Colsaerts and Edoardo Molinari, either, as he eventually finished ahead of a field including 2022 US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick.

As well as taking him into the world’s top 100 for the first time, at 90, the performance was also enough for Donald to name him in his 12-player team, where much expectation will rest on his shoulders despite his inexperience, which includes not yet teeing it up in one of golf’s Majors.

See more

That seems unlikely to faze Aberg when he competes against Team USA in Italy later in  the month. As well as demonstrating the temperament to take on and beat many of the world’s best, he also possesses startling ability off the tee, where he finished ahead of Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler in strokes gained since his pro debut in the RBC Canadian Open.

Ludvig Aberg with the trophy after winning the Omega European Masters

Ludvig Aberg claimed his first DP World Tour win in the Omega European Masters

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While Team Europe boasts Major winners in McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Justin Rose, Shane Lowry and Fitzpatrick, what Aberg lacks in experience in golf’s showpiece tournaments, he seems poised to make up for with ability as his star continues to rise.

Mike Hall
Mike Hall
Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 


He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 


Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 


Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸