Has Arccos Changed Rangefinders Forever With 'First-Of-Its-Kind' Smart Laser?

Arccos is well known for its shot tracking capabilities, with Major winner Matt Fitzpatrick among thousands of amateur golfers trusting its technology.

Now, the company is set to introduce its first ever laser rangefinder, with Arccos using its AI-powered technology to create a first-of-its-kind distance measuring device.

(Image credit: Arccos)

Available to golfers from the end of October, the Arccos Smart Laser Rangefinder will be the very first rangefinder built on AI and software, opening a new world of detail and information.

Providing detailed mapping of 40,000+ courses, the Smart Laser Rangefinder combines live local weather with precise GPS positioning, which all adds up to the most accurate real-time play of your upcoming shot.

Along with the AI-powered 'plays like' distances, the Smart Laser Rangefinder automatically updates for wind speed and direction (including gusts), slope, temperature, humidity, and altitude in real time.

(Image credit: Arccos)

What's more, along with the tens of thousands of courses at its disposal, it also features an automatic pin setting, whereby the location of every pin you shoot is instantly recorded in the Arccos app. This means that you can really hone in the accuracy of your stats.

Speaking about the release of the new rangefinder, CEO and Co-Founder of Arccos, Sal Syed, stated: "Traditional rangefinders haven’t evolved in a decade. We built the Arccos Smart Laser as an AI-powered, software-driven device that connects to your game and keeps getting better.

"It turns complex conditions into a single trusted number. For Arccos Game Tracking subscribers, it also seamlessly integrates by automatically setting the pin in our app, saving time and helping to ensure their (the user's) data is more precise and powerful than ever before."

The Smart Laser does require an active Arccos Game Tracking and Smart Laser subscription to power live local weather, precise mapping, and automatic software updates.

If you don't have one, it is included in the purchase of the introductory Smart Laser bundle price, as is the Arccos Smart Laser, Arccos Smart Sensors and a one year subscription of both the game tracking and laser.