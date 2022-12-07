The Bridges At Rancho Santa Fe And TRENDYGOLF Unveil Exclusive Partnership
The Bridges at Rancho Santa Fe and TRENDYGOLF have entered into a first of its kind merchandising-operator partnership
The Bridges at Rancho Santa Fe, widely recognized as one of the premiere country clubs in southern California, has announced an exciting partnership with TRENDYGOLF, the world's leading premium online golf fashion retailer.
Beginning Wednesday, March 1, 2023, TRENDYGOLF will administer all merchandising and apparel procurement for The Bridges Professional Shop and its Members. Alongside the technology and experience brought by TRENDYGOLF, The Bridges Professional Shop will grow its offerings for Members and their guests from the best selection of brands in the world. This partnership is the first of its kind within the country club industry.
“We are extremely pleased to enter this first of its kind partnership with TRENDYGOLF. I know our Membership will benefit enormously from the first-class service TRENDYGOLF will provide at our world class club,” said Stephen Gibson, Chief Executive Officer of The Bridges.
Once this initiative is launched, TRENDYGOLF will completely restock and revamp the inventory of The Bridges’ Professional Shop. Bridges Members will have full access to TRENDYGOLF product offering including limited-edition, collaborations, and new product launches via an interactive online shopping portal. Gone are the days of, "can you check to see if you have it in the storeroom."
Through TRENDYGOLF, Members can select specific items in the size they want, and in as little as 2 business days, it will be delivered, club crested, to their desired location or waiting for them in their locker at the club.
“We are excited to launch this new partnership with The Bridges. As the game of golf continues to grow and evolve, new and innovative partnerships such as this will show how technology can enhance business practices from the past to increase revenue and customer satisfaction,” said Louis Wolcott, Managing Director of TRENDYGOLF USA.
This unique arrangement will enhance the Membership experience for Bridges Members with regularly scheduled trunk shows, showcasing of limited-edition products, fashion shows and events throughout the year to engage Members and guests while providing unparalleled customer service.
