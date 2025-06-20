The Life Of Riley - Pro Reveals 'Tough' Time As A PGA Tour Alternate After Travelers Gamble Pays Off
Davis Riley has detailed what goes on behind the scenes for a PGA Tour alternate and the tough choices he had to make before getting a late spot in the Travelers Championship
Sometimes life is about taking a chance and grasping your opportunities when they come along - in golf's it's exactly the same, and Davis Riley is a prime example as he detailed what life is like as an alternate for the PGA Tour's Signature Events.
Yes, anyone lucky enough to get onto the PGA Tour is living out millions of casual golfers' dreams - but it can be a grind if you're not among the elite.
And part of that is battling each week to get high enough in the rankings to make the new lucrative Signature Events - which Riley was lucky enough to do at the Travelers Championship.
Brian Campbell's withdrawal from the Travelers gave Riley a very late call-up on the morning of the first round - and the very first tee time of the tournament on Thursday.
Luckily enough, Riley was already on the property at TPC River Highlands as he sensed an opportunity might come his way - but it was still a gamble as he was also an alternate at The Memorial but had to hang around all day without getting the call.
"I was in the exact same scenario for the Memorial, so I knew how to approach it," said Riley.
"So I arrived on property around 6:30. I just wanted to make sure I gave myself plenty of time because if I do get in, I want to be somewhat prepared; I don't want to be scrambling and wasting an opportunity and running out there.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
"I gave myself plenty of time, and it worked out perfectly. The worst is whenever you get here at 6:30 and you're just sitting around all day and then you get the 2:00 tee time. You're like, well, I'm exhausted because I've gone back and forth to the range three or four times.
"But yeah, I arrived on property at 6:30. I got the text probably right around 7:15 that I got the tee time, and yeah, I got my stuff together and was ready to go."
The gamble every alternate has to make
"I don't think I've ever sat around and gotten in as a first alternate," explained Riley, but a call from the PGA Tour to say there'd been some withdrawals from the Pro-Am on Wednesday gave him hope.
Despite having to sit around all day at The Memorial only to miss out, Riley took the gamble that faces all the first alternates for these big events and decided to make the trip from his home in Dallas up to Connecticut.
"I was kind of teetering whether I was going to come or not because I was in the same scenario at Memorial and it was terrible sitting around Thursday and wasting a couple days it felt like," said Riley.
"But yeah, I got here Wednesday and a couple withdrawals from the pro-am, and I was like, okay, maybe something is going on because there's some people that were sick; I knew there was a bug maybe going around, so I was like, okay it's probably worth just being up there. Yeah, just to get a tee time was awesome."
Riley admits it's a tough spot to be in, being so tantalizingly close to a place in such a lucrative, no-cut tournament but facing the possibility of the wasted time and expense of traveling and not getting in.
"It's tough, these are the best - these are really good tournaments with really good fields and a lot to play for, so you kind of think guys aren't going to back out.
"But I was like, you know what, I would be mad if I was sitting at home and I were to get in."
Riley made the most of his late entry as well in the opening round, as he shot a four-under 66 despite his lack of preparation time at the Travelers.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.